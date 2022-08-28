Microsoft Office now allows co-authoring of sensitive files on Android, iOS
Tech giant Microsoft has rolled out a new feature for Office that expands the range of documents people can co-edit in real-time for iOS and Android users.
The Office mobile apps now support co-authoring documents protected by Microsoft Purview Information Protection, reports Windows Central.
Multiple people can edit Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents in real-time, even if the files are marked with sensitivity labels, the report said.
As per the report, the same capability was already available on Office for Windows, macOS, and the web.
The feature is now available for Office on all major platforms with the expansion to Android and iOS.
The ability to collaborate in real-time across devices has become more critical with more people working remotely and from home.
With the best iPads and best Android tablets becoming more popular as general computing devices, mobile support is now essential for many people as well.
A recent report said that the tech giant had released a new beta version of its Office app for iPad with support for the Apple Pencil's handwriting-to-text feature Scribble.
The feature allows you to insert and edit the text in a Word document, PowerPoint presentation, or Excel spreadsheet using the Apple Pencil, with handwriting automatically converted into typed text.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read More onMICROSOFTANDROIDAPPLE IOSINTERNATIONALCOMPANIES