Morocco plans to sell India 1.7 mn tonnes of phosphate fertilisers in 2023
RABAT (Reuters) - Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP said on Sunday it plans to supply India with 1.7 million tonnes of phosphate-based fertilisers in 2023.
The supply agreements were signed during a visit by Indian health, chemicals and fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Rabat.
Under the deals, Morocco's OCP will supply India with 700,000 tonnes of a nitrogen-free fertiliser known as triple super phosphate (TSP), in addition to 1 million tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP).
Morocco, which has the world's largest phosphates reserves, reported a 54.8% rise in exports of the mineral and its derivatives - including fertilisers - to 108 billion dirhams ($10.6 billion) in the first 11 months of 2022.
(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
