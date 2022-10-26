'New dawn' for UK, 'Death of Democracy': British media welcomes new PM

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The UK media on Tuesday welcomed Indian-origin British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with both bouquets and brickbats, with some news outlets acknowledging his leadership as the “new dawn” for the country, while others questioning the validity of his victory.

He was leading the front page of every major newspaper in the UK, which in the past had colonised most of the world.

“Unite or die - Sunak's warning to Tory MPs,” read The Guardian banner headline under a picture of the 42-year-old Conservative Party leader receiving a hero's welcome at the party's head office in London.

Noting that Sunak "will become the third Conservative prime minister in under two months and the fifth in six years”, the report said, “He will also make history as the first Hindu to lead the country.” Echoing similar sentiment, The Mail headline read, “A new dawn for Britain” with the sub-head: "Rishi Sunak becomes our youngest modern PM - and first with an Asian heritage”. Striking a similar ebullient note, The Sun said, “The force is with you, Rishi” with the main image showing him holding a lightsaber.

However, not all media outlets were happy with Sunak being the UK's new Prime Minister. In a scathing attack on Sunak, The Mirror in its banner headline asked “Our new (unelected) PM” that “Who voted for you?” Describing him as “twice as rich as the King", its main story said he will now "preside over brutal public spending cuts”.

With the headline “Death of democracy”, Scotland's Daily Record was even more critical of Sunak.

Meanwhile, The Financial Times focussed on the economic challenges that lie ahead for Sunak, a former investment banker-turned-politician.

The Times highlighted Sunak's warning to Tories that “Failure to heal rifts would ‘finish' [the] party”. The Telegraph said, “PM aims to bring warring factions together for ‘one shot’ at ending economic crisis.”