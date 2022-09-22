Pakistan court to indict former PM Imran Khan in contempt case today
Topics Pakistan | Imran Khan
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to indict former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Thursday in the contempt of court case filed against him for threatening additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally.
According to ARY News, a five-membered bench including Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar will commence the proceedings at 2:30 pm.
PTI chief Imran Khan has been booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the female judge during a rally on August 20 following which the Islamabad HC decided to indict Imran Khan on September 22 after giving an "unsatisfactory" response in the case.
Notably, a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20, as per ARY News.
Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.
On the other hand, Khan's party has called for nationwide protests on Saturday against the "minus-one formula", a term used by PTI to describe the government's attempts to try and disqualify PTI Chairman from elections, media reports said.
The PTI has urged the protesters to express their solidarity with their chief Imran Khan. This is a fresh phase of its anti-government campaign which was announced by PTI, as per Pakistan's local media outlet Dawn.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onPAKISTANIMRAN KHANINTERNATIONALPOLITICS