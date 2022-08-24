Pakistan govt to launch international appeal for assistance in flood crisis
Topics Pakistan | Floods | heavy rains
The Pakistan government has decided to launch an international appeal to help cope with the disastrous flood situation in the country which was triggered by incessant rainfall since July and have claimed the lives of 830 people so far.
This decision was taken during an urgent briefing on the flood emergency in Pakistan by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday, reports Dawn news.
In addition to looking outward for assistance to mitigate the devastation caused by abnormal monsoon rainfall, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appealed to the nation to extend help to the flood-stricken people as the government required hundreds of billions to rehabilitate the victims.
"The current relief operation needs 80 billion PKR and hundreds of billions of rupees also required to overcome the losses as well as for rehabilitation of the victims," Dawn news quoted the premier as saying in a video message.
Sharif said his government was already distributing 37.2 billion PKR as cash relief, whereas funds to the tune of 5 billion PKR had "immediately" been released to the NDMA to accelerate the rescue efforts.
He added that 5,000 PKR cash assistance was being paid to the flood victims.
According to the NDMA, 1,348 people were also injured in the floods that have rendered thousands of people across the country homeless.
Balochistan has the highest number of fatalities at 232, followed by Sindh with 216.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains in various parts of the country from Wednesday onwards.
However, the monsoon activity is likely to subside from the weekend, Dawn news reported citing the weatherman as saying.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has advised travellers and tourists to remain cautious during the forecast period.
The authorities concerned have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onPAKISTANFLOODSHEAVY RAINSINTERNATIONALOTHERS