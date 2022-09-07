Pound falls to weakest level since 1985 against dollar amid dire UK economy
Topics Pound slump | Pound | US Dollar
The pound slid to its weakest level in close to four decades, weighed down by a dire economic outlook and the latest bout of US dollar strength.
Sterling fell as much as 1 per cent to $1.1410, a level last seen in 1985, when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister. Much like then, the economic outlook is challenging. Britain is grappling with the dual threats of double-digit inflation and the prospect of a long economic contraction. The Bank of England is warning of more than a year of recession.
The last time the sterling-dollar exchange rate was this low the world’s richest nations signed the Plaza Accord, an agreement to weaken the US currency. The greenback is soaring against a major peers again, compounding sterling’s slide and piling pressure on the central bank to keep up with the pace of US interest-rate hikes.
The expected hit to economic growth combined with a widening trade deficit are weighing on sterling, which has weakened more than 15 per cent this year, recording its biggest slide since 2016 last month. The currency is also facing pressure from worries over Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic agenda. Plans to review the BOE mandate amid its toughest inflation challenge since it gained independence are causing further unease.
Still, the pound remains stronger against the euro than it was during much of the Brexit negotiations as well as the global financial crisis.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel