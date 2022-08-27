Qatar interested to 'take over' Pakistan's airports, says FinMin Ismail
Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that Qatar is "interested in leasing Pakistan's airports".
He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.
Miftah said that Qatar is going to invest in seaports, LNG plants, and solar power plants, Samaa TV reported.
They are also interested in entering the Pakistan Stock Exchange, he said.
He denied media reports about handing over New York's Roosevelt Hotel and Pakistan International Airline. He said these topics did not come under discussion.
His statement comes a day after Pak Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded his maiden official visit to the Gulf kingdom since assuming office in April.
The minister said that the meeting of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) executive board is taking place on Monday which will approve the release of funds.
He claimed that Pakistan has already fulfilled all the pre-conditions for the disbursement of the loan tranche.
Miftah said that the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) that came with the electricity bills of August was for the month of May. It increases the per unit price of electricity by Rs 7, he said.
He said that the government has talked to the IMF about this and decided not to collect FCA from consumers using less than 200 units of electricity. This would cost us almost Rs 21 billion, he added.
He also said that a committee has been constituted to consider reduction for the consumers using 200 to 300 units.
--IANS
san/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onQATARPAKISTANAIRPORTSINTERNATIONALOTHERS