Ramsay turns down KKR-led group's $14-billion takeover plan
The KKR & Co-led consortium that wants to take Ramsay Health Care private confirmed its A$20.1 billion ($14 billion) bid, while putting forward an alternative plan that the takeover target said is inferior.
The consortium led by KKR hasn’t identified any matters that would cause it to terminate talks to buy Ramsay Health for A$88 per share, the health-care company said.
The confirmation came more than four months since the KKR-led group first tabled its offer for Ramsay Health, which could be the private equity firm’s biggest ever acquisition in Asia Pacific.
