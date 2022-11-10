Running for 2024 presidential election to be a family decision: Joe Biden

Photo: Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden has said he intends to run again for presidency in 2024, but ultimately it is going to be a family decision.

That decision might come as early after the Christmas-New Year timeline, he indicated.

Our intention is to run again. That's been our intention, regardless of what the outcome of this election was, Biden told reporters at a White House news conference.

The fact that Democratic Party outperformed anything anyone expected and did better than any off-year presidency since John Kennedy is one that gives everybody, like, Hoo -- sigh of relief -- that the mega Republicans are not taking over the government again, et cetera, he said.

And so, my judgment of running, when I announce ...Now, my intention is that I run again. But I'm a great respecter of fate. And this is, ultimately, a family decision, Biden said in response to a question.

He said he thinks everybody wants him to run again for the presidency.

But we're going to have discussions about it. I don't feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does, Biden said, referring to a major announcement coming from Donald Trump on November 15.

My guess is it would be early next year when we make that judgment, he said when asked about the timeline.