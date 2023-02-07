Syria calls for international aid after deadly earthquakes kills 900

Representative image

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has called for international help after powerful earthquakes hit the country and killed nearly 900 people in Syria.

In a statement, the ministry urged the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organisations to support the Syrian government in its rescue efforts following the deadly earthquakes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Syria needs help in searching for survivors under the rubble and removing dead bodies and medical and food supplies for hosting and feeding the affected people, the ministry said.

Powerful earthquakes rocked southern Turkey and its neighbour Syria early Monday, killing at least 2,370 in Turkey so far.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the northern Syrian provinces of Latakia, Tartous, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib on Monday, killing at least 1,400 people.

--IANS

int/sha