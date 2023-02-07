Syria calls for international aid after deadly earthquakes kills 900
Topics Earthquake | Syria
The Syrian Foreign Ministry has called for international help after powerful earthquakes hit the country and killed nearly 900 people in Syria.
In a statement, the ministry urged the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organisations to support the Syrian government in its rescue efforts following the deadly earthquakes, Xinhua news agency reported.
Syria needs help in searching for survivors under the rubble and removing dead bodies and medical and food supplies for hosting and feeding the affected people, the ministry said.
Powerful earthquakes rocked southern Turkey and its neighbour Syria early Monday, killing at least 2,370 in Turkey so far.
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the northern Syrian provinces of Latakia, Tartous, Hama, Aleppo and Idlib on Monday, killing at least 1,400 people.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onEARTHQUAKESYRIAINTERNATIONALOTHERS