Trains that emit steam: Hydrogen-powered locos start chugging in Germany

Manufactured by French company, Alstom, these Coradia iLint trains only emit steam and condensed water and have a range of up to 1,000 km with a maximum speed of 140 kmph

Topics  Germany | hydrogen | Trains

Coradia iLint, the world's first hydrogen train is manufactured by the French company, Alstom

Germany launched the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains on Wednesday. The new hydrogen-powered trains will replace the 15 diesel trains operated on nonelectrified tracks in Lower Saxony, Germany.

Coradia iLint, the world's first hydrogen train, is manufactured by the French company Alstom. It only emits steam and condensed water while operating, along with a low noise level. These 14 trains use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity that powers the engines. The German government has backed the introduction of these trains to expand the use of hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels. The 14 hydrogen-powered passenger trains are operated by a regional local rail company, Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG).

According to the manufacturer, Coradia iLint trains have a range of up to 1,000 km or 621 miles, with a maximum speed of 140 kph (87 mph). Coradia iLint will operate on the routes between the northern towns of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde, and Buxtehude. The 14 trains can run all day long on just one tank.

Alstom has three other contracts in the pipeline for hydrogen fuel cell-powered trains. While one of them is for Germany's Frankfurt area, which includes 27 trains, the third and fourth are from Italy and France, respectively. The government is contributing 8.4 mn euros for the cost of the vehicles and 4.3 mn euros for the filling stations.

Coradia iLint features various innovations, including flexible energy storage in batteries, intelligent management of motive power and available energy, and clean energy conversion. The Coradia was specifically developed for its use on the nonelectrified lines. It enables clean and sustainable train operation while maintaining high performance.


Read our full coverage on Germany

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed,August 24 2022 21:34 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

GERMANYHYDROGENTRAINSALSTOM INDIAALSTOMHYDROGEN FUELSPECIAL TRAINSGLOBAL TRAVEL INDUSTRYINTERNATIONALOTHERS

Prev » Biden forgives $10,000 in student debt, double for Pell grant recipients

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]