Twitter will add granular details to verified badges, says Elon Musk

Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk on Thursday said that Twitter has rolled out the new verified Blue subscription service for $8 on iOS in a few countries and will soon add "granularities" to verified badges.

After abruptly killing the gray 'Official' badge for government accounts, Musk said that the company will now add organisational affiliation and ID verification to verified accounts with Blue badges.

"Rollout of new verified Blue is intentionally limited just to iOS in a few countries with very little promotion. As we iron out issues, we will expand worldwide on all platforms," said the new Twitter CEO.

In days to come, "we'll add granularity to verified badge, such as organisational affiliation and ID verification", he added.

Musk also said that Twitter will soon purge accounts that haven't been active for months.

When a follower said that Twitter DMs are cool but lack some features, Musk replied that the "goal of Twitter DMs is to superset Signal".

"Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn't," he posted.

Musk on Wednesday killed the gray "official" verification badge after rolling it out for some users, saying that the Blue check will be the great leveller on the platform.

Twitter earlier started giving gray badges to government officials and public figures globally, including in India, but later reversed the change.

Musk has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

--IANS

