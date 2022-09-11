Ukraine forces advance north after fall of Russian stronghold
Topics Russia Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainian forces kept pushing north in the Kharkiv region and advancing to the south and east of the country after the swift fall of Russia's main bastion in the northeast, Ukraine's army chief said on Sunday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Russia's retreat from the city of Izium in the Kharkiv province as a breakthrough in the six-month-old war, saying this winter could bring more rapid gains of territory if Kyiv can get more powerful weapons.
"In the Kharkiv direction, we began to advance not only to the south and east, but also to the north. There are 50 km to go to the state border (with Russia)," Ukraine's chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.
He said the country's armed forces have regained control of more than 3,000 square km (1,158 square miles) since the beginning of this month.
The fall of Izium marked Russian forces' worst defeat since they were were pushed back from the capital Kyiv in March, as thousands of Russian soldiers left behind ammunition and equipment as they fled.
"I believe that this winter is a turning point, and it can lead to the rapid de-occupation of Ukraine," Zelensky said in comments to a political forum published on his website late on Saturday. "We see how they (occupiers) are fleeing in some directions. If we were a little stronger with weapons, we would de-occupy faster."
Ukrainian officials stopped short of confirming they had recaptured Izium, but Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak posted a photo of troops on its outskirts and tweeted an emoji of grapes. The city's name means "raisin." Kyiv-based military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said the gains could pave the way for a further push into Luhansk region, whose capture Russia claimed at the beginning of June.
"If you look at the map, it is logical to assume that the offensive will develop in the direction of Svatovo - Starobelsk, and Sieverodonetsk - Lysychansk. These are two promising directions," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onRUSSIA UKRAINE CONFLICTINTERNATIONALPOLITICS