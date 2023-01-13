Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey says peace summit likely on Feb 24
Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar said that a summit to discuss the peace plan for Ukraine may take place on February 24.
The summit, which is due to be held under the mediation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is expected to be held at the UN headquarters in New York, Bodnar was quoted by Ukrinform news agency as saying.
He thanked Turkey for the support for a Kiev-proposed plan on establishing peace in Ukraine, and its readiness to assist in its implementation, Xinhua news agency reported.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put forward a 10-point peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict at the G20 summit in Indonesia in November 2022.
