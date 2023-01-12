UN chief shocked by deaths in Peru protests, calls for investigation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Reuters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is shocked by the reported deaths in protests in Peru, said his spokesman.

"The Secretary-General is following with concern the situation in Peru and is deeply shocked by the number of deaths reported in the context of the protests that we have seen," said Stephane Dujarric, the UN spokesman, on Wednesday.

"He urges the authorities to ensure respect for human rights and to ensure that a diligent, independent, impartial, and transparent investigation is carried out into the allegations of excessive use of force and human rights violations," the spokesman added.

The Secretary-General underscores that demonstrations must be carried out in a peaceful manner, respecting life and public and private property, Dujarric told a daily press briefing.

