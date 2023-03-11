US CDC lifts Covid-19 test requirements for travellers from China
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lifted mandatory Covid-19 test requirements for travellers from China.
The decision took effect for flights departing to the US from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and designated airports at or after 3 p.m. on Friday, Xinhua news agency quoted CDC as saying.
This means that air passengers will no longer need to get tested and show a negative Covid-19 test result, or show documentation of recovery from Covid-19, prior to boarding a flight to the US from those places, according to the health body.
Designated airports include Incheon International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport, according to the CDC.
The US started requiring pre-departure negative Covid tests for travellers ages two and above flying from China on January 5.
The policy followed a surge in coronavirus cases in China after it ended its strict "Covid-zero" policy in December last year.
