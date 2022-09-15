Vladimir Putin praises Xi on Ukraine, slams US over Taiwan stand
Topics Vladimir Putin | Xi Jinping | China
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China’s Xi Jinping for his “balanced” position on the conflict in Ukraine and scolded the United States for what the Kremlin chief said were provocations over Taiwan.
The United States, meanwhile, imposed new sanctions on 22 individuals and two groups that have facilitated Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.
Xi, on his first trip outside China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, met Putin in the ancient Uzbek Silk Road city of Samarkand where they will attend a summit of The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Speaking at their first face-to-face meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, Putin praised Xi for his position on the war in Ukraine but also said he understood Beijing had “questions and concern” over the conflict.
China has refrained from condemning Russia’s operation against Ukraine or calling it an “invasion” in line with the Kremlin, which casts the war as “a special military operation”.
Putin explicitly backed China over Taiwan. China held blockade-style military drills around Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last month. Taiwan’s government strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims.
“We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of ‘One China’,” Putin said. “We condemn provocations by the United States and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait.”
Xi, who the Communist Party is due next month to bestow a historic third leadership term and thus cement his place as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, did not mention Ukraine in his public remarks.
Putin survives assassination attempt: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin has survived an assassination attempt, the Euro Weekly News reported. The left front wheel of Putin’s limousine was hit by a loud bang, the publication reported.
Zelenskyy hurt in Kyiv car crash
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was involved in a car accident. “The president was examined by a doctor, and no serious injuries were found,” a spokesperson said.
World Bank to spend $30 bn on food crunch
The World Bank is willing to provide up to $30 billion to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has so far spent almost $10 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
