Vladimir Putin praises Xi on Ukraine, slams US over Taiwan stand

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, in Uzbekistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China’s Xi Jinping for his “balanced” position on the conflict in Ukraine and scolded the United States for what the Kremlin chief said were provocations over Taiwan.

The United States, meanwhile, imposed new sanctions on 22 individuals and two groups that have facilitated Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Xi, on his first trip outside China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, met Putin in the ancient Uzbek Silk Road city of Samarkand where they will attend a summit of The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Speaking at their first face-to-face meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, Putin praised Xi for his position on the war in Ukraine but also said he understood Beijing had “questions and concern” over the conflict.

China has refrained from condemning Russia’s operation against Ukraine or calling it an “invasion” in line with the Kremlin, which casts the war as “a special military operation”.

Putin explicitly backed China over Taiwan. China held blockade-style military drills around Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island last month. Taiwan’s government strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims.

“We intend to firmly adhere to the principle of ‘One China’,” Putin said. “We condemn provocations by the United States and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait.”

Xi, who the Communist Party is due next month to bestow a historic third leadership term and thus cement his place as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, did not mention Ukraine in his public remarks.