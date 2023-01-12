We have decided to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine: Poland President Duda

'A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of building an international coalition'

Topics  Poland | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Military weapon

Poland has decided to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the country's President, Andrzej Duda, said.

On a visit to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, Duda on Wednesday held talks with his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts, Volodymyr Zelensky and Gitanas Nauseda, respectively, in the so-called Lublin Triangle format (a regional alliance of the three countries).

After the meeting, the Polish President told journalists that "A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of building an international coalition," he was quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) as saying.

"The decision has already been made in Poland," Duda said, adding that he expected more countries to soon join the effort, Xinhua news agency reported.

A company typically consists of 14 tanks. Any re-export of Leopard tanks requires approval by the government in Berlin.

--IANS

int/khz/

 


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Poland

First Published: Thu,January 12 2023 07:55 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

POLANDRUSSIA UKRAINE CONFLICTMILITARY WEAPONINTERNATIONALOTHERS

Prev » UN chief shocked by deaths in Peru protests, calls for investigation

Next » Iran sentences former defence ministry official to death over espionage

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]