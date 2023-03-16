'Will fly wherever law allows': US warns Russia after drone shot down

US released a de-classified video showing a Russian military jet intercept a US drone downed over the Black Sea two days ago PHOTO: REUTERS

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed Wednesday that US aircraft will fly ‘wherever international law allows’ and warned Russia to operate with caution after one of its jets allegedly downed a US drone.

Austin made the statement shortly after speaking by phone with Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu about Tuesday’s incident over the Black Sea, when two Russian fighters allegedly harassed an unmanned US surveillance drone and damaged its propeller, forcing its ditching in the waters.

The Pentagon released a de-classified video on Thursday showing a Russian military jet intercept a US drone downed over the Black Sea two days ago, rare footage that highlights the risks of a direct clash between Russia and the US.

The release of the video came a day after US and Russian defence ministers and military chiefs held phone conversations over the incident that saw the MQ-9 Reaper drone crash into the sea while on a reconnaissance mission in international airspace.

In the roughly 40-second video, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet comes very close to the US drone and dumps what US officials say was jet fuel near it.