Zoom says 'investigating issues' after thousands of users report problems

Over 40,000 users reported problems with the video-conferencing platform, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com

Topics  Zoom

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Thursday it was "investigating issues" after more than 40,000 users reported problems with the video-conferencing platform, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform showed 40,377 users reporting problems. The actual number of users affected could vary.  

"We have identified the issue starting and joining meetings. We will continue to investigate and provide updates as we have them," Zoom said on its status page.



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Zoom

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu,September 15 2022 21:27 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

ZOOMINTERNATIONALCOMPANIES

Prev » Wall Street ticks lower as rate worries persist; Adobe slides on Figma deal

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]