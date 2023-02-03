7 Adani group stocks hit lower circuit; Adani Ent tanks 55% in 3 days

Photo: Bloomberg

Reports of Gautam Adani looking to prepay some loans failed to put brakes on the group's market rout as 7 out of 10 group companies were locked at their respective lower circuits on the BSE in Friday's trade. As of 09:34 AM, Adani Enterprises, the flagship group company, was locked at the temporary lower circuit of 15 per cent at Rs 1,330 on the BSE. The stock trades in the futures & option (F&O) segment, which has no circuit limits.



Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy were locked at the 10 per cent lower circuit. Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar and New Delhi Television (NDTV) were locked at the 5 per cent lower circuits. ACC, Ambuja Cements and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) were down in the range of 1-6 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.62 per cent at 60,300.