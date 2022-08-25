BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloads 405,000 PVR shares worth Rs 74 cr

BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Thursday offloaded 4.05 lakh shares of multiplex film exhibition company PVR Ltd for more than Rs 74 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with BSE, BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 4,05,183 shares of the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,841.14 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 74.59 crore.

Shares of PVR Ltd settled 0.64 per cent higher at Rs 1,841.15 on BSE.


First Published: Thu,August 25 2022 21:38 IST
