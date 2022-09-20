Web Exclusive Global wealth up 9.8% YoY at $463.6 trn in 2021; India, China lead the way
Global household wealth rose 9.8 per cent in 2021 to $463.6 trillion, driven by widespread gains in share prices and a favorable environment created by central bank policies in 2020 to lower interest rates, but at the cost of inflationary pressures, Credit Suisse said in its latest edition of Global Wealth Report. Wealth per adult (globally) was up 8.4 per cent to reach $87,489 at year-end, the study said.
The Global Wealth Report 2022 is compiled from data on the wealth holdings of 5.3 billion adults across nearly 200 countries.
India, Credit Suisse said, saw a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in total household wealth in 2021 to $14,225 billion. China, on the other hand, witnessed a 15 per cent rise in household wealth in 2021 to $85,107 billion during this period.
These amounts, Credit Suisse said, were reduced due to exchange rate fluctuations. Had the exchange rates remained the same as seen in 2020, Credit Suisse estimates the total wealth globally would have grown by 12.7 per cent and wealth per adult by 11.3 per cent in 2021. “Our five-year outlook is for wealth to continue growing, with global wealth to increase by $169 trillion by 2026,” Credit Suisse said.
Region-wise split
All regions contributed to the rise in global wealth, Credit Suisse said, but North America and China dominated. While North America accounted for a little over half the global total, China added another quarter. Africa, Europe, India and Latin America together accounted for 11.1 per cent of global wealth growth, Credit Suisse said.
"On a country basis, the United States added the most household wealth in 2021, followed by China, Canada, India and Australia. Wealth losses were less common and almost always associated with currency depreciation against the US dollar. Analysis of median wealth within countries and across the world shows that global wealth inequality has fallen this century due to faster growth achieved in emerging markets. The average household has thus been able to build up wealth over the last two decades," said Anthony Shorrocks, economist at and the report author at Credit Suisse.
While Switzerland still ranks highest in terms of wealth per adult at $696,600, followed by the United States, Hong Kong and Australia, the more relevant median wealth per adult criterion places Australia, Belgium and New Zealand in the top three positions. The United States continues to rank highest with over 140,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNW) followed by China with 32,710 individuals.
The number of UHNW expanded at a much faster rate, adding 21 per cent new members in 2021 globally, Credit Suisse said. The United States (30,470) was the country that gained the most UNHW members, followed by China (5,200).
“Worldwide, we estimate that there were 62.5 million millionaires at the end of 2021, 5.2 million more than the year before,” the report said.
