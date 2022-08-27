Gold price rises by Rs 160/10 gm in early trade; silver remains unchanged

Gold prices increased by Rs 160 per 10 gram in Saturday's early trade with the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 51,980. The price of silver, meanwhile, remained unchanged at Rs 55,400 per kilogram. Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,650 on Saturday after an increase of Rs 150. In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 51,980 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 47,650 in the respective cities. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 52,140 and Rs 47,800 per 10 gm, respectively. 24-carat and 22-carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 52,800 and Rs 48,400, respectively. Meanwhile, one kg of silver was trading at Rs 55,400 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, silver is selling at Rs 61,300 per kg.

