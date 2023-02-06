Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,160
Gold and silver prices remained unchanged during early trade on Monday. Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 57,160, while silver was selling at Rs 71,200 per kg.
The price of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 52,400, according to the GoodReturns website.
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 57,160 and Rs 52,400, respectively.
In Delhi, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 57,310 and Rs 52,550, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 58,200 and Rs 53,350, respectively.
US gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the US dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since Jan. 6 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,879.40.
In Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 1 kg of silver was trading at Rs 71,200, while in Chennai and Hyderabad, it was selling at Rs 74,200.
Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent to $23.65 per ounce, platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $1,014.53, and palladium climbed 1.2 per cent to $1,638.45.
(With inputs from Reuters)
