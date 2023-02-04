Indian crypto exchange WazirX moves funds after Binance cuts off service

Binance said it provided Zanmai wallet services "only as a tech solution for their operations of the WazirX exchange"

Topics  cryptocurrencies | E-wallets | crypto trading

Binance

Indian crypto exchange WazirX said it was transferring funds held with Binance for its operations to other wallets after Binance said it was cutting off the service, the latest in a running dispute between the two companies over their relationship.    

WazirX said in a tweet Friday that it was in the process of transferring the funds and expected to complete the job within hours. “Users can continue to trade, deposit & withdraw funds as usual,” the tweet continued. “Your funds are safe with us.” The amount of the funds being transferred wasn’t disclosed.


First Published: Sat,February 04 2023 08:12 IST
