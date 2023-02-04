Indian crypto exchange WazirX moves funds after Binance cuts off service
Topics cryptocurrencies | E-wallets | crypto trading
Indian crypto exchange WazirX said it was transferring funds held with Binance for its operations to other wallets after Binance said it was cutting off the service, the latest in a running dispute between the two companies over their relationship.
WazirX said in a tweet Friday that it was in the process of transferring the funds and expected to complete the job within hours. “Users can continue to trade, deposit & withdraw funds as usual,” the tweet continued. “Your funds are safe with us.” The amount of the funds being transferred wasn’t disclosed.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel