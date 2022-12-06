Web Exclusive Mehul Kothari expects NLC India, DLF to gain in the near term; check why
Topics Market trends | Market technicals | DLF
BUY
NLC India
Buy Near: Rs 89
Target: Rs 100
Stop Loss: Rs 83
The stock NLC INDIA has made an attempt for a multiyear breakout above Rs 90 mark. Once the stock starts sustaining above Rs 90 level on a closing basis then we might witness a fresh bull run in the stock. Even from a trading perspective the stock looks lucrative.
Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 89 with a strict stop of Rs 83.
BUY
DLF
Buy Above: Rs 418.50
Target: Rs 435
Stop Loss: Rs 410
The realty giant DLF has confirmed a major breakout above Rs 413 mark. The price action resembles a bullish Cup and Handle pattern. Thus, we expect positive momentum in the stock during the coming sessions.
Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 418.50 with a strict stop of Rs 410.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel