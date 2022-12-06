Web Exclusive Mehul Kothari expects NLC India, DLF to gain in the near term; check why

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, NLC India can rally to Rs 100, while DLF can jump to Rs 435.

BUY

NLC India

Buy Near: Rs 89

Target: Rs 100

Stop Loss: Rs 83


The stock NLC INDIA has made an attempt for a multiyear breakout above Rs 90 mark. Once the stock starts sustaining above Rs 90 level on a closing basis then we might witness a fresh bull run in the stock. Even from a trading perspective the stock looks lucrative.


Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 89 with a strict stop of Rs 83.


BUY

DLF

Buy Above: Rs 418.50

Target: Rs 435

Stop Loss: Rs 410


The realty giant DLF has confirmed a major breakout above Rs 413 mark. The price action resembles a bullish Cup and Handle pattern. Thus, we expect positive momentum in the stock during the coming sessions.


Hence, we advise traders to buy the stock above Rs 418.50 with a strict stop of Rs 410.


(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).

 


Read our full coverage on Market trends

First Published: Tue,December 06 2022 08:37 IST
