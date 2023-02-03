BUY

Astral

Buy Above: Rs 2,085

Target: Rs 2,250

Stop Loss: Rs 2,000

At this juncture; ASTRAL is on the verge of a breakout which resembles symmetrical triangle pattern. The breakout will get confirmed above Rs 2,085 and that might result in strong upside momentum.

The stock is taking support at 200 DSMA and also have a double bottom formation near Rs 1,950 mark. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock above Rs 2,085 with a stop loss of Rs 2,000.

(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).