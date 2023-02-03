Web Exclusive Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Astral above this level

According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Astral may witness a strong upside momentum on breakout above Rs 2,085.

Topics  Market technicals | stock market trading | technical analysis

BUY

Astral

Buy Above: Rs 2,085

Target: Rs 2,250

Stop Loss: Rs 2,000 


At this juncture; ASTRAL is on the verge of a breakout which resembles symmetrical triangle pattern. The breakout will get confirmed above Rs 2,085 and that might result in strong upside momentum.


The stock is taking support at 200 DSMA and also have a double bottom formation near Rs 1,950 mark. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock above Rs 2,085 with a stop loss of Rs 2,000. 


(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).



Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 07:56 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

MARKET TECHNICALSSTOCK MARKET TRADINGTECHNICAL ANALYSISMARKET TRENDSMARKETSDAILY TECHNICAL

Prev » Rupee likely to open higher after Fed rate hike, local equities in focus

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]