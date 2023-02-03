Web Exclusive Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Astral above this level
BUY
Astral
Buy Above: Rs 2,085
Target: Rs 2,250
Stop Loss: Rs 2,000
At this juncture; ASTRAL is on the verge of a breakout which resembles symmetrical triangle pattern. The breakout will get confirmed above Rs 2,085 and that might result in strong upside momentum.
The stock is taking support at 200 DSMA and also have a double bottom formation near Rs 1,950 mark. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock above Rs 2,085 with a stop loss of Rs 2,000.
(Mehul Kothari - AVP – Technical Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel