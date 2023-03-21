Powered by US boutique investment firm GQG, FPIs turn net buyers

FPIs bought equities worth $1.52 billionbetween March 1 and 15, the most since November 2022, acco­rding to National Securities Depo­sitory data

Topics  FPIs | Adani Group | Markets

Rajiv Jain, co-founder, GQG Partners (Photo: Bloomberg)

US boutique investment firm GQG Partners’ $1.87 billion investment in four Adani Group companies in early March single-handedly helped foreign portfolio investors (FPI) record net purchases of Indian equities in the first half of the month.


FPIs bought equities worth $1.52 billionbetween March 1 and 15, the most since November 2022, acco­rding to National Securities Depo­sitory data. Excl­uding GQG's investment, FPIs would have extended their two-month-long selling stre­ak into the first half of March. Analysts expect that foreign selling in domestic equities is likely to continue for a few more mo­nths due to fears of a global banking contagion after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Cre­dit Suisse, among others. 


First Published: Tue,March 21 2023 22:49 IST
