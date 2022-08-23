Sensex gyrates 1,027 pts, ends 257 pts up; Nifty holds 17,550; M&M gains 4%

CLOSING BELL: RIL, ICICI Bank, M&M, SBI, Bajaj twins, and Titan were the stocks that supported the indices

CLOSING BELL Stock market highlights: Equity markets oscillated between gains and losses on Tuesday as investors read global mood for further cues. The 30-pack S&P BSE Sensex gyrated 1,027 points during the day before settling at 59,031, up 257 points or 0.44 per cent. The NSE Nifty50, too, closed at 17,578, up 87 points or 0.5 per cent. It hit a high of 17,626 and a low of 17,345 during the day.

RIL, ICICI Bank, M&M, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bajaj twins, Bharti Airtel, and Titan were the stocks that supported the indices. They rallied between 1.4 per cent and 4 per cent. On the flipside, the stocks that put pressure on the indices were Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, and HDFC. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 1 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.34 per cent, while the Nifty IT index fell by same percentage. 


Expert view: Fear of uncertainty visible as market exhibits high volatility
"Fear of uncertainty is visible in the market as they move with high volatility, led by weak signals from global peers, while a stronger domestic economy is providing some comfort. Global markets were under pressure with a spike in European energy prices and rate hike fears ahead of the Jackson Hole gathering. On the domestic front, gains in banks, autos and metals were countered by selling in IT stocks as majors are scaling down variable pay due to margin pressure."   
 
- Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
 
Nifty tech view: Trend may remain positive as long as the index holds 17,400
"The Nifty ended the day with a significant green candle that pierced through the body of the previous bear candle on the daily chart. On the lower end, the Nifty found support at a near-term moving average. Going ahead, the trend may remain positive as long as the index holds above 17,400 on a sustained basis. On the higher end, 17,700 may act as immediate resistance; a decisive move above 17,700 may induce a rally towards the recent high of 18,000."
 
- Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
Deepak Fertilisers gains 5%, hits new 52-week high
The stock has zoomed 50 per cent in the last four weeks on strong demand outlook. The company expects their market leadership in key product segments and strong demand outlook to drive business growth and profitability. READ MORE


Devyani International shed 5% after over 2% equity traded via block deals
At 09:15 am; around 28.95 million equity shares representing 2.4 per cent of the total equity of Devyani International changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately. READ MORE


GE Shipping hits over 14-year high, stock zooms 83% thus far in 2022
Shares of Great Eastern (GE) Shipping Company hit an over 14-year high at Rs 554  owing to healthy earnings and strong outlook. The stock has zoomed 83 per cent so far this year. READ MORE


Astra Microwave jumps 4%; stock up 66% in the last two months
The company sees opportunities from various programs planned by the government through Defense Research labs (DRDO) and from the Make-II opportunities from Ministry of Defence (MoD). 


Eicher Motors gains 3%, hits new high; market cap nears Rs 1 trillion
Shares of Eicher Motors hit a new high at Rs 3,480. In the past two weeks, the stock has rallied 12 per cent after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter (Q1FY23). READ MORE


Bank Nifty view: Bank Nifty remains in 'Buy on Dip' mode
"The Bank Nifty index witnessed a sharp recovery from the lower level and formed a strong bullish reversal candle. The index downside support stands at the 37,700-38,000 zone and as long as this support is held the index remains in a buy on dip mode. The immediate upside hurdle stands at 39,000 where call writers are active and once surpassed will see further short covering."
 
- Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities 
Sectorally, Nifty PSU Bank, Auto and Metal indices gain the most; IT index slips nearly 2%

Broader indices outperform benchmark Nifty 50, gain over a per cent each

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: M&M, Bajaj Finserv rally; Infosys, TCS fall

Nifty 50:: Top FIVE gainers and losers on Tuesday

NSE Nifty 50 settled at 17,578, added 87 points

Closing Bell:: S&P BSE Sensex ends 257 points higher at 59,031

BSE 500:: Volume Shockers
Devyani International has witnessed unusually high volume of around 35.32 million shares on the BSE so far as against its five-day average volume of around 0.5 million shares. Similarly, Kalyan Jewellers, Quess Corp, Indigo Paints and MAS Financial Services witnessed a significant spike in volume on Tuesday. VIEW MORE


SpiceJet exploring stake sale to raise Rs 2,000 cr, says CMD Ajay Singh
SpiceJet is looking to raise investments from external parties, including airlines, said Ajay Singh on the sidelines of an ASSOCHAM event. READ MORE

Stocks at 52-week high:: BEL, Deepak Fertilizers, Eicher Motors
Bharat Electronics (BEL, Deepak Fertilizers, Eicher Motors and GE Shipping hit a new 52-week high in trades today. VIEW MORE


Global Check:: US, UK stock futures mildly positive on Tuesday
Source: Investing.com

Correction likely after a sharp run; buy on dips: Credit Suisse Wealth Mgmt
The recent 'hope rally' in Indian markets was mostly led by a presumption that global central banks, especially the US Fed, may go slow on rate hikes in the rest of 2022 as the inflation cools off. READ MORE


Inflation to ease to 4% in two years after peaking, says RBI Governor
The RBI has raised policy repurchase rate by a total of 140 basis points since May, including back-to-back half point increases in June and August, to cool down inflation within its mandate. READ MORE

Centre proposes stricter valuation rules for overseas direct investments
The government on Monday introduced new set of rules for domestic entities, including companies and large family offices and start-ups, opting for overseas direct investment route (ODI), which could impact their acquisition decisions in a big way. READ MORE

BSE 500:: Top losers so far
Devyani International has slipped nearly 6 per cent and was the top loser among the BSE 500 stocks so far on Tuesday. It was followed by Adani Power, Adani Green, MphasiS and Varroc Engineer. VIEW MORE


Can the new Irdai chief bring in much-awaited reforms in insurance sector?
For Irdai Chairman Debasis Panda, LIC's fortune and reforms in health insurance sector will be the two most difficult tests to pass. READ MORE


Asian Markets Update:: Major indices decline around a per cent apiece
Source: Yahoo Finance

Supreme Court rules that benami law cannot be applied retrospectively
The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ruled that the Benami law can only be applied prospectively and not retrospectively, and held section 3(2) of the Act “unconstitutional”.  Several businesses have been awaiting this verdict on the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, which came into effect on November 1, 2016. READ MORE

Corporate Action :: Ruchira Papers to consider bonus issue on August 30

BSE 500:: Stocks recovering smartly from the lows of the day
MAS Financial Services has surged over 10 per cent from its low of the day so far. Similarly, Kalyan Jewellers, Indigo Paints, Brightcom Group and Borosil Renewable Energy were some of the other significant movers from the lows of the day on Tuesday. VIEW MORE


This Radhakishan Damani-owned stock has zoomed 66% in 2 months
In the past two months, the stock of the defence company has zoomed 66 per cent from level of Rs 193 on the BSE. Moreover, over the past six months, it has soared 65 per cent as against 2.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past one year, the stock has surged 111 per cent as compared to 5.7 per cent gain in the benchmark index. READ MORE

MARKET CHECK :: Sensex rebounds from lows

Sensex Contributors :: Infy, HDFC Bank weigh; RIL, ICICI Bank lend support

Is India ahead of 'unacceptably and uncomfortably high' phase of inflation?
MPC projected the inflation rate to average at 7.1 per cent in Q2. The first month of that quarter — July — saw the inflation rate coming down to a five-month low of 6.7 per cent from 7 per cent in June. MPC's projection for Q2 means that the average inflation rate would be 7.3 per cent in August and September, which does not seem the case at present. READ MORE

GLOBAL MARKETS
NEWS ALERT :: The debate whether RBI is behind the curve is over, says Guv Das
>> Our assessment is that CAD will be manageable

>> Many experts believe Brent crude will remain beloe $100/bbl

>> We would like to bring down inflation over a 2-year cycle

>> Bond market currently functioning in an orderly manner

Source: CNBC TV18


NEWS ALERT :: Overarching focus of RBI has always been on financial stability, says Shaktikanta Das
>> Rate action approach has been steady

>> Fighting inflation on front foot

>> We are primarily influenced by domestic decisions

>> No one had expected a war of this magnitude in Ukraine

Source: CNBC TV18


NEWS ALERT :: See inflation moderating going forward, but several uncertainties remain, says RBI Guv
>> Inflation getting increasingly anchored

>> Macroeconomic factores resilient

>> Can't give guidance on rate hikes

Source: CNBC TV18

Ceat, Ambuja, IRCTC among 30 stocks that can defy current market volatility
Aggressive traders always look for opportunities where large gains can be made by playing relatively safer bets. Even while taking contra calls, stocks with underlying robust strength are preferred, as the possibility of going wrong becomes lesser. READ MORE

The sleuths who protect cryptocurrencies from hackers are raking in money
Their rising fortunes underscore how the industry is waking up to the threat of sophisticated hackers who have stolen roughly $2 billion from digital-asset protocols this year, according to researcher Chainalysis, which says such attacks show few signs of slowing. READ MORE

Rs 562 crore Dreamfolks Services IPO opens on Aug 24: All you need to know
Touted as India’s largest airport service aggregator platform, Dreamfolks Services has no listed peers at the bourses. The company facilitates customers’ access to airport related services like lounges, food and beverages, spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels or nap room access, and baggage transfer. READ MORE

BS Opinion :: It is still a see-saw stock market
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold heavily between January and June. That was when it became apparent that the Fed and the European Central Bank would be tightening monetary policy, and the Ukraine war and China’s repeated lockdowns caused a slowdown and huge supply chain disruption. READ MORE

Tech Mahindra, Infosys top Nifty50 losers at this hour

Consumer momentum unlikely to derail as IT firms rationalise salary payouts
In the last six months, the Nifty Consumption index has rallied 12 per cent as compared to the 3 per cent surge in the Nifty50 index, data showed. READ MORE


GE Shipping hits over 14-year high, stock zooms 83% thus far in 2022
For the April-June quarter (Q1FY23), GE Shipping reported a jump of 142 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 457 crore as against Rs 189 crore in Q4FY22. READ MORE

BROADER MARKETS | Volatile market prompts tepid moves in small/mid-caps
 

Unichem Labs gets US FDA nod for Carbamazepine tablets
 

Q1 may be a blip for Apollo Hospitals; analysts see 25% upside
Analysts positive on the healthcare major with target prices ranging between Rs 5,000 - Rs 5,250. Read more

Eicher Motors gains 3%, hits new high; market cap nears Rs 1 trillion
The market-cap of Eicher Motors touched Rs 95,135 crore in the intra-day trade, and is 5.2 per cent away from Rs 1-trillion mark. Read here

MARKET CHECK | Sensex turns positive; L&T, RIL drive gains
 

Europe's energy concerns drag euro to 20-year low, stokes recession fears
"No surprise then to see the USD at near multi-decade highs against a falling EUR and GBP." Read more

Devyani International tanks 7% after over 2% equity trades via block deals
At 09:15 am, around 28.95 million equity shares representing 2.4 per cent of the total equity of the company changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. Read here

TVS Electronics surges 11% on acquiring GTID solutions' ops for Rs 2.25 crore

 

Dredging Corp bags Rs 57 crore order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority
 

IDBI Bank in green; hikes term-deposit rates
The state-run lender has hiked interest rates on term deposits. The lender is offering 6.7 per cent to senior citizens for a select period under a new scheme. That apart, they have also introduced a special 500 days deposit under the Amrit Mahotsav FD (fixed deposit) scheme, offering a peak rate of 6.7 per cent.

 
 
Zomato gains on plans to discontinue its ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Plus’ programmes
RBL Bank in green as board approves Rs 3000 cr fund-raise
 

Devyani tanks over 4% as 2.4% equity changes hands
 

SECTORS | Auto, metals lead support; IT top laggard
 

BROADER MARKETS | Small-caps, mid-caps hold strength
 

EARLY TRADE | Sensex sharply recoups opening losses
 

NIFTY LOSERS | Infosys, Tech M tank 2% each
 

NIFTY GAINERS | Eicher Motors, M&M, Adani Ports defy weak market
 

SENSEX HEATMAP | IT majors top index drags
 

OPENING BELL | Nifty sheds 100 pts to slip below 17,400
 

OPENING BELL | Sensex slumps 370 points
 

PRE-OPEN | Nifty may crash below 17,400
 

PRE-OPEN | Sensex drops over 550 points
 

Q&A | Have expressed clear preference for front-loaded rate action: Jayanth Varma
I expect the rate-setting exercise to become increasingly data-driven in the months ahead, said Varma. Read more

Stocks on Radar: Infosys, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Sobha, L&T
Stocks to watch today: RBL Bank approved fund raise of up to Rs 3,000 crore to fund the lender's business growth; HDFC Bank plans to raise funds worth Rs 2,500 crore through issuance of Tier-1 bonds. Read here

Gold, silver fall in early trade; yellow metal selling at Rs 51,930 /10 gm
Gold prices fell by Rs 220 per 10 gram in Tuesday's early trade while silver was down by Rs 400 a kg. Read more

STOCK CALLS | Buy CRISIL, Sell Larsen & Toubro, recommends Mehul Kothari
According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Larsen & Toubro can slip to Rs 1,800-level, while CRISIL can rally to Rs 3,700. Read here


 
ALERT | Dunearn Invsts (Mauritius) to sell nearly 3% stake in Devyani International
The stake sale will be at Rs 182-196.25 per share, said a CNBC-TV18 report.


CURRENCY | US dollar index surges to 109 levels
source: marketwatch.com

DIIs sell Rs 85 crore worth of shares Monday
 

FIIs turn sellers Monday: Sell Rs 454 cr of shares
 

US equity futures attempt recouping cash market losses
 

Rupee weakens by 9 paise to close at 79.87/$ Monday
 

US 10-yr treasury yield rises above 3% Monday, its highest since July 21
source: investing.com
Brent inches up to $97 per bbl as Saudi Arabia says OPEC may cut output
 

SGX Nifty down over 70 odd-points on the Nifty50

Asia-Pacific markets tepid in early trade: Hang Seng down 0.8%

Free-fall at Wall Street on Monday: Dow Jones tumbles over 600pts

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Stay tuned for all the live market action and more!

First Published: Tue,August 23 2022 08:10 IST
