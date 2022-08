Sensex gyrates 1,027 pts, ends 257 pts up; Nifty holds 17,550; M&M gains 4%

CLOSING BELL: RIL, ICICI Bank, M&M, SBI, Bajaj twins, and Titan were the stocks that supported the indices

MPC projected the inflation rate to average at 7.1 per cent in Q2. The first month of that quarter — July — saw the inflation rate coming down to a five-month low of 6.7 per cent from 7 per cent in June. MPC's projection for Q2 means that the average inflation rate would be 7.3 per cent in August and September, which does not seem the case at present. READ MORE

In the past two months, the stock of the defence company has zoomed 66 per cent from level of Rs 193 on the BSE. Moreover, over the past six months, it has soared 65 per cent as against 2.6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past one year, the stock has surged 111 per cent as compared to 5.7 per cent gain in the benchmark index. READ MORE

"The Nifty ended the day with a significant green candle that pierced through the body of the previous bear candle on the daily chart. On the lower end, the Nifty found support at a near-term moving average. Going ahead, the trend may remain positive as long as the index holds above 17,400 on a sustained basis. On the higher end, 17,700 may act as immediate resistance; a decisive move above 17,700 may induce a rally towards the recent high of 18,000."

RIL, ICICI Bank, M&M, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bajaj twins, Bharti Airtel, and Titan were the stocks that supported the indices. They rallied between 1.4 per cent and 4 per cent. On the flipside, the stocks that put pressure on the indices were Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, and HDFC. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 1 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.34 per cent, while the Nifty IT index fell by same percentage.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.



We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor