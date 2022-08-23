Sensex gyrates 1,027 pts, ends 257 pts up; Nifty holds 17,550; M&M gains 4%
CLOSING BELL Stock market highlights: Equity markets oscillated between gains and losses on Tuesday as investors read global mood for further cues. The 30-pack S&P BSE Sensex gyrated 1,027 points during the day before settling at 59,031, up 257 points or 0.44 per cent. The NSE Nifty50, too, closed at 17,578, up 87 points or 0.5 per cent. It hit a high of 17,626 and a low of 17,345 during the day.
RIL, ICICI Bank, M&M, SBI, Kotak Bank, Bajaj twins, Bharti Airtel, and Titan were the stocks that supported the indices. They rallied between 1.4 per cent and 4 per cent. On the flipside, the stocks that put pressure on the indices were Infosys, TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, and HDFC. In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices added 1 per cent and 0.78 per cent, respectively. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2.34 per cent, while the Nifty IT index fell by same percentage.
BREAKING: Euro falls to $0.99 against the US Dollar, the lowest since 2002.— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) &7
>> Many experts believe Brent crude will remain beloe $100/bbl
>> We would like to bring down inflation over a 2-year cycle
>> Bond market currently functioning in an orderly manner
Source: CNBC TV18
>> Fighting inflation on front foot
>> We are primarily influenced by domestic decisions
>> No one had expected a war of this magnitude in Ukraine
Source: CNBC TV18
>> Macroeconomic factores resilient
>> Can't give guidance on rate hikes
Source: CNBC TV18
