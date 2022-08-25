Sensex tanks 709 pts from day's high, ends 311 pts down; Nifty holds 17,500

F&O Expiry: 25 of the 30 Sensex constituents and 34 of the 50 Nifty constituents ended in the negative territory including Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, TCS, Axis Bank, and HDFC

CLOSING BELL Stock market highlights:  Equity gains evaporated in the fag-end of the session as investors adjusted their positions amid the F&O expiry for the August derivatives series. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 709 points from the day's high and closed at 58,775, down 311 points or 0.53 per cent. The Nifty50 index, too, closed 83 points, or 0.47 per cent, lower at 17,522. It had touched a high of 17,727 during the day. 25 of the 30 Sensex constituents and 34 of the 50 Nifty constituents ended in the negative territory including Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, NTPC, TCS, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, and HDFC. The gainers, meanwhile, were Shree Cement, Divis Labs, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, HDFC Life, Grasim, and SBI Life. Among heavyweights, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Titan, Wipro, and Dr Reddy's Labs held tepid gains. The broader markets, however, held upbeat momentum with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices settling up to 0.2 per cent higher. Among sectors, all but the Nifty PSU Bank (up 2.74 per cent) and Realty (up 1.47 per cent) indices closed in the negative zone.  Nifty PSU Bank index has more upside

With the pick-up in market momentum, and improved economic outlook, shares of public sector banks have staged a smart comeback on the bourses. The PSU Bank index has jumped 16 per cent over the past three months, as against a 9-per cent rally in the benchmark Nifty50 index. Going ahead, analysts see more legs in this rally. READ MORE

DreamFolks Services IPO At 3:30 PM, the three-day issue of DreamFolks Services was subscribed nearly 5x with the retail portion seeing a subscription of 17 times. The NII and QIB quota, meanwhile, was subscribed 5.5 times and 0.57 times, respectively. The grey market premium of the stock has jumped nearly 15 per cent after the issue's strong demand. READ MORE

LIVE UPDATES
Expert view: Consistent FII support is guiding the market mood
"Ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium, investors across the world are eagerly expecting the Fed chair's speech to evaluate the outlook for monetary policy and determine whether the central bank can achieve a soft landing for the economy. Crude prices rose as Saudi Arabia suggested that OPEC+ supply may be reduced to address market instability. Although Indian equities are trading at a premium over other emerging markets, the consistent support from FIIs is guiding the domestic market."
 
- Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
 
Tech view: Bearish reversal likely; Nifty may slide to 17,350 or lower
"The Nifty formed an engulfing pattern after two days of positive move setting a stage for a bearish reversal. The momentum indicator RSI is also pointing toward a negative momentum in the near term. On the lower end, 17,480 is likely to act as initial support; a fall below 17,480 may take the index towards 17,350. Below 17,350 the Nifty may drift down towards 17,000-16,950. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 17,700."
 
- Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
 
Primary Market Update:: DreamFolks Services IPO subscribed over 5x so far on Day 2
The retail portion was subscribed up to 17.16 times, while the HNIs segment received bids of 5.84 times as of 3:45 PM on Day 2 of the offer period. Here's what the grep market premium indicates. READ MORE

NDTV hit the second straight upper limit today, stock has delivered over 150% returns in 3 months
Shares of NDTV were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit for the second straight day, hitting a 14-year high at Rs 403.70 on the BSE on Thursday and rallied 156 per cent in past three months. Prominent investor, Dolly Khanna held 645,276 equity shares or 1 per cent stake in NDTV at the end of June 2022 quarter. READ MORE


Thermax rallies 9% in 2 days; hits new high on strong order book position
Thermax has a strong order book across diverse sectors, including refineries, steel, power, and chemicals. READ MORE


PSP Projects gained 3% as company bags new orders worth Rs 247 crore
With receipt of the current order, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,344.24 crore, the civil construction company said in exchange filing. READ MORE


Bank Nifty view: Bank Nifty near support seen at 38,500 - 38,400
"The Bank index witnessed selling pressure from higher levels and failed to surpass the hurdle of 39,500 on the upside. The immediate downside support stands at the 38,500-38,400 zone and if breached will lead to further selling pressure on the downside. The index needs to break the range of 38,500-39,500 for decisive trending moves on either side."

- Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities 
 
Nifty PSU Bank index soars 2.7%; Realty jumps 1.7%

Sectorally, Nifty IT, Metal and Healthcare indices were the major losers

Broader markets outperforms; India VIX jumps over 6%

Nifty 50:: Top FIVE gainers and losers on Thursday

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: 25 Losers v/s 5 Gainers; Bajaj Finance, IT shares weigh

NSE Nifty 50 shed 82 points, settled at 17,522

Closing Bell:: S&P BSE Sensex ended 311 points lower at 58,775 owing to a late sell-off

BSE 500:: Volume Shockers
Sapphire Foods has witnessed unusually high volume of around 3.95 lakh shares on the BSE so far as against its five-day average volume of around 5,750-odd shares. Similarly, Cochin Shipyard, Crompton Greaves Consumer, BHEL and L&T Finance Holdings witnessed a significant spike in volume on Thursday. VIEW MORE


Gold hits one-week high as dollar dips; Jackson Hole symposium in focus
Investors across financial markets are bracing for the U.S. central bank to reiterate its commitment to tame inflation or signal a "pivot" to subdued interest rate hikes. Powell will address the annual global central banking conference at Jackson Hole on Friday. READ MORE

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: Bajaj Finance, Infosys, TCS top losers

Market Check:: Sharp sell-off drags Sensex into red; down over 550 pts from day's high

Overall sown area of Kharif crop declines by 2.5%: Bank of Baroda report
"Overall sown area of Kharif crops continues to lag and has declined by 2.5 per cent compared to last year. Sown area of rice (8.3 per cent) and pulses (5.3 per cent) is much lower, in comparison with last year and needs to be watched," the report notes. READ MORE


Global Check:: US, UK stock futures up over 0.5% each
Source: Investing.com

DreamFolks Services IPO: Grey market premium jumps 15% on strong demand
In the grey market, shares of Dreamfolks Services were trading at Rs 75 per share, which implies listing at Rs 401 per share against the upper price band of issue price. READ MORE

Top traded stocks on NSE so far:: Voda Idea, RBL Bank, BHEL log hefty volume

Improving margins signal capital goods cycle in early stages of revival
Signs of renewed capex and improving margins; high inflation, supply-chain disruptions and black-swan events among risks. READ ANALYSIS

Top gainers among Bank Nifty:: PNB soars over 6%, Bank of Baroda 3%

After 16% jump in 3 months, analysts see more upside in Nifty PSB index
Among individual shares, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Union Bank of India soared between 11 per cent and 29 per cent during the period. READ MORE


Market Check:: Nifty PSU Bank index soars 3.7%; Realty, Consumer Durables also shine

Realty firm Omaxe to invest Rs 2,100 crore to build sports, retail complex
The total investment is estimated at about Rs 2,100 crore, of which Rs 1,300 -1,400 crore will be on sports complex and the rest on retail area. READ MORE


BSE 500:: Top losers so far
Brightcomp Group was down 5 per cent and was the top loser among the BSE 500 stocks so far on Thursday. It was followed by Suzlon Energy, Coromandel International, eClerx Services and JK Paper, down over 2 per cent each. VIEW MORE


India's robust growth gives RBI room for more rate hikes, says DBS Group
India's strong growth offers room for the Reserve Bank of India to raise rates by another 60 basis points as the central bank seeks to stamp out high inflation, said DBS Group Research. READ MORE


Primary Market Update:: DreamFolks Services IPO subscribed up to 3.6x so far on Day 2
The retail portion was subscribed up to 13.7 times, while the HNIs segment received bids of 3.6 times. Here's what brokerages recommend doing. READ MORE


BS Special: What is a hostile takeover?
On Tuesday, Gautam Adani-led Adani Group announced that it has acquired a 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV and will launch an open offer to acquire another 26 per cent soon. NDTV's owners have stated that it was done without their consent. While some call this acquisition an example of a hostile takeover, others disagree. Let's discuss what a hostile takeover is. Hear Podcast


Sensex 30 Heatmap:: 24 gainers v/s 6 losers; financials shine

Asian Markets Update:: Hang Seng soars over 3%, others hold steady gains
Source: Yahoo Finance

Bandhan Bank to open 551 branches in FY'23: MD Chandra Sekhar Ghosh
Ghosh also said Bandhan Bank will continue to expand its product portfolio, having recently added mutual funds to the lender's list of offerings. READ MORE

Resistance for Nifty seen at 17,725; Stocks to buy in September F&O series
Coal India, City Union Bank, Cummins, IDFC First Bank and Piramal Enterprises are the five F&O stocks tha can deliver up to 21 per cent returns in the September series. READ MORE

BSE 500:: Top gainers so far
IDBI Bank has zoomed nearly 10 per cent in trades so far and was the top gainer among the BSE 500 stocks. BHEL, L&T Finance Holdings, RCF and RBL Bank were some of the other significant gainers, up over 6 per cent each. VIEW MORE


China announces 19 new policies in a bid to bolster economic growth
The measures -- unveiled by the State Council, the country's Cabinet -- include more than 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) in new funding to boost investment and consumption, as well as more flexibility. Read more

Global bond inflows to emerging Asian markets signal shift in outlook
In August, global funds have poured $1.4 billion into Indonesia bonds in the first net addition in six months, while India has seen them loading up on rupee notes of $680 million. Read more

RBL, IDBI Bank surge up to 10%; Karur Vysya, Federal Bank hit 52-week highs
Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Uco Bank, Central Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda from the PSUpack were up 2-5%. Read more

MARKET CHECK | Sensex up nearly 300 points

ALERT | Lupin signs exclusive licensing pact with Japan’s I’rom Group for Denosumab
Denosumab treats postmenopausal women with Osteoporosis
Sebi approval needed for Adani to secure promoter group's stake: NDTV
Regulator in 2020 barred Prannoy and Radhika Roy from selling their shares, says news company. Read more

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock delivered over 150% returns in 3 months
Shares of NDTV were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit for the second straight day, hitting a 14-year high at Rs 403.70 on the BSE on Thursday and rallied 156 per cent in past three months. Read here

India's economic indicators give conflicting signs of recovery in July
Demand for Indian goods and services softened, a cross-section of high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg News showed. Read here

Sebi's stricter F&O inclusion criteria may weed out 30 stocks: Analyst
According to the current rule around impact cost, a stock's median quarter-sigma order size over the past six months cannot be not less than Rs 25 lakh. Read here

ALERT | Indian Oil to invest Rs 2 lakh crore in green initiatives
source: Reuters
Chemfab Alkalies zooms 77% in 5 weeks on strong business outlook
With the focus of both the Central as well as State Governments on water connectivity and distribution, the company expects demand for the PVCO pipes to be robust. Read more

Brokerages bullish on DreamFolks; IPO subscribed 2x, retail 8x end of Day 1
The DreamFolks Services IPO saw strong demand from retail investors, with subscribtion of up to 8x the alloted quota. The HNI segment was also oversubscribed at the end of Day 1 of the offer period. Read more

WATCH | Adani acquires stake in NDTV: Will retail investors benefit?
The proposed NDTV’s takeover by Adani Group marks Gautam Adani’s second media bet in 2022. While the acquisition seems to be ‘hostile’, it is the retail investors that stand to win. Here is a report.
 
PSP Projects surges 6% as company bags new orders worth Rs 247 cr
With receipt of the current order, the total order inflow for the financial year 2022-23 till date amounts to Rs 1,344.24 crore, the civil construction company said in an exchange filing. Read here

COMMENT | Near-term trend to likely remain 'buy on dips'
The resilience of the Indian market even amidst global volatility can be attributed mainly to two factors: One, the strong growth momentum in the economy and two, the steady FII flows even when the Dollar has been appreciating.

The FII inflows are steady since the market perception is that the dollar has peaked. So the near-term texture of the market is likely to remain 'buy on dips.'
 
The Bank Nifty is strong and is likely to remain strong since it has fundamental support.

Large-caps are better placed in the current phase of the market. The resilience of the capital goods segment reflects the expanding capex cycle theme.

Views by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
ONGC inches 1% up on refloating tender for gas from KG fields
The refinery firm has relaunched a tender to sell gas from its KG fields at $15 per mmBtu as it aims to capitalize on surge in global energy prices.

NHPC gains over 2% on arm's pact with Rajasthan govt
The company’s subsidiary NHPC Renewable Energy (NHPC REL) and the Government of Rajasthan have signed a deal to set up a 10 gigawatt (GW) ultra mega renewable energy power for development of ultra mega renewable energy power parks in Rajasthan.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality in green as ICRA ups credit ratings
Credit rating agency ICRA upgraded credit rating for the bank facilities of Rs 15.50 crore of the company to A (Stable) whereas, the rating was upgraded to A2+ for Rs 5 crore bank facilities.
 

PSP Projects adds 4% on bagging Rs 247 crore worth of orders

Union Bank surges 6% on plan to sell Rs 2,077 crore loan
The bank, which is the second largest creditor to KSK Mahanadi Power, has put its Rs 2,077 crore outstanding loan to the company on the block, according to an auction notice, reported The Economic Times.
Mahindra Lifespace soars 4% as JV concludes 26 new lease pacts
Mahindra World City Jaipur, a joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation, has concluded 26 new lease agreements.
SECTORS | All pockets in green; Metals, PSBs, Realty lead gainers

BROADER MARKETS | Gains spread to broader mkt; small-caps outshine

NIFTY LOSERS | Apollo Hospitals, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors top drags

NIFTY WINNERS | Tata Steel, SBI Life, TaMo, UPL additional gainers
 


SENSEX HEATMAP | Only 2 stocks sit in red; Bharti Airtel top winner

OPENING BELL | Nifty opens with 70 pts uptick; above 17,650

OPENING BELL | Sensex jumps 250 points to 59,340

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty likely to edge above 17,650

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex rises over 200 points

Stocks on radar today: TCS, Wipro, Future Ent, IDBI Bank, Adani Green, ONGC, NHPC
Stocks to Watch today: Canara Bank plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through tier II bonds; TCS clarified that it would pay 100 per cent of variable payout in the June quarter of FY23. Read here

SUGAR STOCKS IN FOCUS | Govt may allow 8 mn tonne exports next season in 2 tranches
In the first tranche, market sources said exports of around 5 mt could be permitted. This could be expanded by another 2.5-3 mt only after assessing the price situation and supply-demand scenario. Read here

STOCK ALERT | Lupin acquires 'Ondero’ & ‘Ondero Met’ from Boehringer Ingelheim Intl
>> Ondero & ‘Ondero Met’ are used to treat Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
Rupee appreciates 5 paise to close at 79.82/$ Wednesday

Brent Crude rises to $102 a barrel level on supply cut worries
 

European futures rise in trade
 

GLOBAL UPDATE | Bank of Korea raises benchmark rate by 0.25%
The key rate now stands at 2.5%. Korean stocks are firmly higher in trade. 
ALERT | Torrent Pharma to buy Curatio Healthcare at Rs 2,100 crore valuation
>> Deal expected to be signed in two weeks 
 
>> Deal marks exit of ChrysCapital, Sequoia, the promoters and management, reported the Economic Times.
STOCK ALERT | Singtel to sell 3.3% stake in Airtel to Bharti Telecom
< To further strengthen its shareholding in Airtel, Singtel and its affiliates will transfer 3.33% stake to Bharti Telecom for an aggregate amount of Rs 12,900 crore, leaving direct shareholding of Singtel and Bharti in Airtel at 10% and ~6% respectively.

< The acquisition is to be completed over a period of 90 days.

< Bharti and Singtel have agreed to work towards equalizing their stake in Airtel over a period
of time. 
DIIs sell equities worth Rs 322 crore on Wednesday

FII inflow moderates on Wednesday, buys only Rs 23.19 crore worth of equities

SGX Nifty signals positive start, up 100 points on the Nifty50

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed: Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.5%

US markets snap three-day slump on Wednesday

