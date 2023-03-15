Stock Market Live: Sensex up 500pts, Nifty above 17,150; Maruti gains 2%

Domestic markets edged higher in Wednesday's trade to snap four-day losing streak, after February inflation slowed to 6.4 per cent.

Key indices Nifty50 advanced over 150 points to trade above 17,150 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 500 points to trade around 58,409 levels.

Broader markets, too, inched higher in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 1 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 6 per cent.

All sectors swimmed in the sea of green, with Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal indices rising over 1 per cent each.