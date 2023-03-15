Live

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 500pts, Nifty above 17,150; Maruti gains 2%

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, inched higher in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 1 per cent

Topics  MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Market trends

Opening Bell

Domestic markets edged higher in Wednesday's trade to snap four-day losing streak, after February inflation slowed to 6.4 per cent.

Key indices Nifty50 advanced over 150 points to trade above 17,150 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 500 points to trade around 58,409 levels.

Broader markets, too, inched higher in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 1 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 6 per cent.

All sectors swimmed in the sea of green, with Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal indices rising over 1 per cent each.

Read More ->

Key Events

9:21 AM

Broader markets :: Across-the-board rally sweeps markets
9:20 AM

Sectoral trends :: All indices advance around 1% each
9:19 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: 28 of 30 index constituents rally; Bharti Airtel falls 2%, Titan gains 2%
9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty atop 17,150 with 46 stocks in green
9:17 AM

Opening Bell :: Bulls drive Sensex over 500 pts higher
9:14 AM

Nifty Outlook :: 'Signs of an unilateral upside is not yet visible'
9:09 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty above 17,150
9:08 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex zooms over 350 pts
9:05 AM

Rupee Opening :: Rupee starts higher at 82.28/$ vs Tuesday's close of 82.49/$
8:59 AM

Stocks to watch: Cipla, Axis Bank, PNC Infratech, RailTel, Glenmark Pharma
8:56 AM

NCLT approves GAIL's Rs 2,079 cr resolution plan for JBF Petrochemicals
8:50 AM

Mahindra unit in Bangladesh winds up operations, ceases to exist
8:46 AM

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 57,990, silver price unchanged at Rs 68,500
8:42 AM

FPIs seek six more months from FinMin to comply with PMLA tweaks
8:36 AM

Here's why Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests to buy Zydus Life, Coal India
8:32 AM

Charts signal Nifty Auto index to bounce back in near-term: Ravi Nathani
8:28 AM

WATCH VIDEO: Has YES Bank turned the corner?
8:23 AM

COMMODITY CHECK: Brent, WTI crude oil prices climb 1% each
8:19 AM

DIIs bought Rs 2,122 crore worth of equities on March 14
8:17 AM

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 3,087 crore on March 14
8:14 AM

SGX Nifty suggests a firm start to trade, up 92-odd points
8:10 AM

Asia-Pacific markets cheer as Wall Street selloff takes a backseat
8:07 AM

US markets gain up to 2% after an in-line February inflation data
8:05 AM

Good morning, readers! Stay tuned for live updates with Business Standard
LIVE UPDATES

Broader markets :: Across-the-board rally sweeps markets


Sectoral trends :: All indices advance around 1% each


Sensex Heatmap :: 28 of 30 index constituents rally; Bharti Airtel falls 2%, Titan gains 2%


Opening Bell :: Nifty atop 17,150 with 46 stocks in green


Opening Bell :: Bulls drive Sensex over 500 pts higher


Nifty Outlook :: 'Signs of an unilateral upside is not yet visible'

Signs of an unilateral upside is not yet visible. We would look for a direct rise above 17,240 in order to improve conviction. Alternatively, inability to float above 17,185 after the early positivity, will signal continuation of falls into the 16,930-16,800 region.  

Derivative:
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 17,500 for Calls and 17,000 for Puts, while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 18,000 for Calls and 170,00 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 17,200 for Calls and 16,800 for Puts in weekly and at 17,200 for Calls and 17,200 for Puts in monthly contracts.

FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by -13.01%, increased future index shorts by 7.78% and in index options by 13.85% in Call longs, 9.79% in Call short, 10.97% in Put longs and 1.39% in Put shorts.  


Views by: Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty above 17,150


Pre-Open Session :: Sensex zooms over 350 pts


Rupee Opening :: Rupee starts higher at 82.28/$ vs Tuesday's close of 82.49/$


Stocks to watch: Cipla, Axis Bank, PNC Infratech, RailTel, Glenmark Pharma

Stocks to watch today: From Cipla to Axis Bank, here are top stocks to watch out in Wednesday's trading session. READ MORE

NCLT approves GAIL's Rs 2,079 cr resolution plan for JBF Petrochemicals

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the state-owned GAIL's Rs 2,079 crore resolution plan for JBF Petrochemicals, which owed Rs 7,918 crore to a consortium led by IDBI Bank. READ MORE

Mahindra unit in Bangladesh winds up operations, ceases to exist

MBPL had zero income from operations as on March 31, 2022. READ MORE

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 57,990, silver price unchanged at Rs 68,500

The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold went up by Rs 10 to trade at Rs 53,160. READ MORE

FPIs seek six more months from FinMin to comply with PMLA tweaks

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are likely to seek from the finance ministry a six-month extension of the date for complying with the amendments to the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act (PMLA), citing implementation challenges. READ MORE

Here's why Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests to buy Zydus Life, Coal India

Among individual stocks, the technical & derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends to buy Zydus Life and Coal India. READ MORE

Charts signal Nifty Auto index to bounce back in near-term: Ravi Nathani

According to the technical analyst, charts suggest rapid technical bounce for the Nifty Auto index, wherein traders can anticipate a price recovery. READ MORE

WATCH VIDEO: Has YES Bank turned the corner?

Three-year lock-in period for YES Bank shares ended this Monday, with many investors choosing to exit the lender. Is it wise to book profits in the bank now, when it is working towards profitability?

COMMODITY CHECK: Brent, WTI crude oil prices climb 1% each

source: oilprice.com

DIIs bought Rs 2,122 crore worth of equities on March 14

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 3,087 crore on March 14

SGX Nifty suggests a firm start to trade, up 92-odd points


Asia-Pacific markets cheer as Wall Street selloff takes a backseat


US markets gain up to 2% after an in-line February inflation data


Good morning, readers! Stay tuned for live updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for live updates with Business Standard

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on MARKET LIVE

First Published: Wed,March 15 2023 08:04 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

MARKET LIVEMARKETS SENSEX NIFTYMARKET TRENDSBSE NSEINDIAN MARKETSFII FLOWSDIISCRUDE OIL PRICEUS INFLATIONGLOBAL MARKETSRUPEE VS DOLLARSTOCKS TO WATCHBUZZING STOCKSCIPLAHCCAXIS BANKMARKETSNEWS

Prev » Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 57,990, silver price unchanged at Rs 68,500

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]