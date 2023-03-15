Stock Market Live: Sensex up 500pts, Nifty above 17,150; Maruti gains 2%
Topics MARKET LIVE | Markets Sensex Nifty | Market trends
Opening Bell Domestic markets edged higher in Wednesday's trade to snap four-day losing streak, after February inflation slowed to 6.4 per cent. Key indices Nifty50 advanced over 150 points to trade above 17,150 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 500 points to trade around 58,409 levels. Broader markets, too, inched higher in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 1 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 6 per cent. All sectors swimmed in the sea of green, with Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal indices rising over 1 per cent each.
Among individual stocks, shares of Axis Bank gained over 1 per cent after credit ratings agency CRISIL Ratings reaffirmed bank's financial conditions as 'stable.' Besides, shares of NBCC (India) rallied over 3 per cent after it secured Rs 500 crore work order to construct Government Medical College and Hospital at Karaikal, Puducherry.
Key Events
Nifty Outlook :: 'Signs of an unilateral upside is not yet visible'
Signs of an unilateral upside is not yet visible. We would look for a direct rise above 17,240 in order to improve conviction. Alternatively, inability to float above 17,185 after the early positivity, will signal continuation of falls into the 16,930-16,800 region.
Derivative:
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 17,500 for Calls and 17,000 for Puts, while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 18,000 for Calls and 170,00 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 17,200 for Calls and 16,800 for Puts in weekly and at 17,200 for Calls and 17,200 for Puts in monthly contracts.
FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by -13.01%, increased future index shorts by 7.78% and in index options by 13.85% in Call longs, 9.79% in Call short, 10.97% in Put longs and 1.39% in Put shorts.
Views by: Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
First Published: Wed,March 15 2023 08:04 IST
