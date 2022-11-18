MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals firm start amid mixed global cues, up 88pts

Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,431 levels, up 88-odd points

Topics  MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trends

Domestic equity markets are likely to start Friday’s trade on a positive note amid steady foreign or domestic flows and softened crude oil prices. At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,431 levels, up 88-odd points.

Globally, the US markets declined overnight as investors assessed prospects of higher rate hikes by the Fed. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500, dropped up to 0.3 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, however, inched higher in early trades as Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, the S&P 200, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite indices rose up to 1 per cent. On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude were below $91 per barrel as rate hike worries clouded demand sentiments. Prices of WTI Crude, meanwhile, slipped below $83 per barrel. Among individual stocks, shares of Nykaa will be in focus as TPG Capital plans to offload shares worth Rs 1,000 crore via block deal today. Besides, shares of Tata Motors will be tracked after the auto major bagged order for 1,000 buses from Haryana Roadways.


LIVE UPDATES
US markets edge lower on Thursday amid rate hike fears

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Stay tuned for all the live market action and more!

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on MARKET LIVE

First Published: Fri,November 18 2022 08:07 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

MARKET LIVENIFTYSENSEXMARKET TRENDSBUZZING STOCKSSTOCKS TO WATCHRELIANCE INDUSTRIESTATA MOTORSNYKAASUVEN LIFE SCIENCESBSE NSEINDIAN MARKETSFII FLOWSDIISCRUDE OIL PRICEMARKETSNEWS

Prev » Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Motors, Nykaa, ABFRL, Equitas SFB, Suven Life

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]