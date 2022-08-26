Sensex, Nifty end flat post lackluster trade; Syrma soars 42%, Titan 3%
Topics MARKET LIVE | MARKET WRAP | Indian markets
CLOSING BELL Stock market highlights: It was a range-bound trade on the bourses on Friday as investors awaited US Fed chief Jerome Powell's address at the Jackson Hole Symposium later tonight. The S&P BSE Sensex traded between 58,723 and 59,321, and ended at 58,834, up 59 points or 0.1 per cent.
The NSE Nfty50, meanwhile, shut shop at 17,559, up 36 points or 0.21 per cent. It touched a high of 17,686 and a low of 17,519 on the NSE. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 settled up to 0.7 per cent higher.
ALSO READ: Animal spirits? Chris Wood surprised by resilience of Indian stock marketAmong sectors, the Nifty Metal index rose 1.7 per cent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index, up 1 per cent. On the flipside, the Nifty Private bank index fell 0.3 per cent. New listing :: Syrma SGS Technology Shares of Syrma SGS Technologies (Syrma) soared 42.2 per cent to Rs 313 against its issue price of Rs 220 per share on debut on Friday. The stock of the industrial electronics company listed at Rs 262, a 19 per cent premium when compared to its issue price on the BSE. On NSE, the stock started trading at Rs 260. READ MORE
IPO market :: DreamFolks Services The Rs 562-crore IPO of DreamFolks reacived bumper response from investors on the last day of the issue. The offer was subscribed nearly 53 times till 3:30 PM with retail investors' quota at 42x subscription, NII at 37.5 times, and QIB at 64 times.
Market knows, and has discounted, a hawkish Fed. More important will be the trends in the economy like the employment numbers.
On this front, there is optimism like the latest US unemployment claims which have come lower than expectations.
This indicates a tight labor market and strong economy. In brief, the possibility of a soft landing for the US economy is increasing. This is good news for the market.
Views by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
With a huge focus on R&D-based innovation and an experienced management team, the company has managed to enter into various growing segments like PCBA, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Electromagnetic and electromechanical parts, and other information technology-related products.
The company’s geographically diversified manufacturing locations and the business model which starts from product concept design & focuses on every segment of the overall industry value chain give them a competitive advantage over other players.
The issue was priced at a P/E of ~65X (Based on the Restated Consolidated Financial Information, RHP). However, we believe that the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects.
Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs. 225. New investors can buy for the long term and existing investors are recommended to stay invested in the company.
Views by Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
>> Issue price was Rs 220
Berger Paints is eyeing a series of new product launches, closing portfolio and price point gaps, increasing A&P spends, and augmenting and
Berger is also gaining share in decorative and industrial coatings.
Demand environment is robust, GM should recover to 39-40% and EBITDA margin should surpass pre-pandemic high of 16-17% as RM prices ease.
VIEW: Cautious on expectations of rising competition (Grasim), which could weigh on margins/valuations.
By Kotak Institutional Equities
See industry tailwinds drive revenue growth
Target Rs 775 a share
Co making a mark through Spoton acqusition
Integration will help franchise become profitable by FY25-26
