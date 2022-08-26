Sensex, Nifty end flat post lackluster trade; Syrma soars 42%, Titan 3%

CLOSING BELL: It was a range-bound trade on the bourses on Friday as investors awaited US Fed chief Jerome Powell's address at the Jackson Hole Symposium later tonight

CLOSING BELL Stock market highlights: It was a range-bound trade on the bourses on Friday as investors awaited US Fed chief Jerome Powell's address at the Jackson Hole Symposium later tonight. The S&P BSE Sensex traded between 58,723 and 59,321, and ended at 58,834, up 59 points or 0.1 per cent.

The NSE Nfty50, meanwhile, shut shop at 17,559, up 36 points or 0.21 per cent. It touched a high of 17,686 and a low of 17,519 on the NSE. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 settled up to 0.7 per cent higher.

ALSO READ: Animal spirits? Chris Wood surprised by resilience of Indian stock market

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index rose 1.7 per cent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index, up 1 per cent. On the flipside, the Nifty Private bank index fell 0.3 per cent. New listing :: Syrma SGS Technology Shares of Syrma SGS Technologies (Syrma) soared 42.2 per cent to Rs 313 against its issue price of Rs 220 per share on debut on Friday. The stock of the industrial electronics company listed at Rs 262, a 19 per cent premium when compared to its issue price on the BSE. On NSE, the stock started trading at Rs 260. READ MORE

IPO market :: DreamFolks Services The Rs 562-crore IPO of DreamFolks reacived bumper response from investors on the last day of the issue. The offer was subscribed nearly 53 times till 3:30 PM with retail investors' quota at 42x subscription, NII at 37.5 times, and QIB at 64 times.  


LIVE UPDATES
Expert view: Investors remained cautious ahead of US Fed chair's remarks
"Investors' lack of confidence and caution in anticipation of the Fed chair's remarks led to a significant sell-off towards the close of the session. Western markets are trading with cuts as they await clues on further policy actions by the Fed to tame elevated inflation. This is expected to impact demand. On the sectoral front, metals and PSBs led the rally, while IT turned green after continued selling pressure."
 
- Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
 
Tech view: Nifty may remain rangebount, with resistance at 17,700
"The benchmark index remained volatile during the day. On the higher end, it failed to move beyond 17,700. The downside on the other hand were limited to 17,500. On the daily chart, a small-bodied candle with shadows on either side has formed, suggesting an indecisiveness. The trend is likely to remain sideways over the near term till Nifty remains in the range. Support on the lower end is visible at 17,500/ 17,400. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 17,700."
 
- Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
 
Primary Market Update:: DreamFolks Services IPO subscribed over 56.50 so far on Day 3

Syrma SGS Technology dazzles on debut, stock soars over 42% against issue price
The stock ended at Rs 313 as against the issue price of Rs 220. Analyst at Swastika Investmart attributed the good listing to positive market sentiment, outstanding prospects, and a good response from the investors. READ MORE


NTPC surged 3%; company approves Rs 11,844 cr investment for Talcher Thermal plant
According to a release issued by the company to the BSE, its board accorded investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 11,843.75 crore.


Nelco hits 10% upper limit on pact with Intelsat to offer inflight connectivity
Shares of Nelco were locked at the 10 per cent upper circuit, at Rs 856.65 on the BSE on Friday, after the company partnered with Intelsat to offer inflight connectivity in India. READ MORE

 
Surya Roshni hit 20% upper circuit on healthy business outlook
As the company's major sales comes from rural, semi urban & exports; Going forward, the management expects home appliances and pipe segments to perform well back by various government initiatives. READ MORE


Bank Nifty view: Historically, September has seen 5% move on either side
"The Bank Nifty index continued to face stiff selling pressure around 39,500 level where fresh call writing has been witnessed. The index ahead of the global economic events is stuck in a broad range between 38,500-39,500 levels and a break on either side will give trending moves. The traders should trade with strict risk management as September has been the series where the index has seen more than 5 per cent move."
 
- Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities 
 
Among sectoral losers; Nifty Media and Realty were the major laggards

Sectorally, Nifty Metal index surged 1.8%; Consumer Durables, PSU Bank were other top movers

Broader markets move in tandem with benchmark Nifty, ends marginally up; India VIX falls 7%

Nifty 50:: Top FIVE gainers and losers on Friday

Sensex 30 Heatmap:: 23 Losers v/s 7 Gainers; NTPC, Titan shine; IndusInd Bank slips

NSE Nifty 50 added 36 points to 17,559

Closing Bell:: S&P BSE Sensex ends 59 points higher at 58,775; sheds 812 points for the week

Delhivery off day's high, up 1%; Company plans to hire over 75,000 employees soon
Logistics firm Delhivery announced its plans to hire over 75,000 staff for seasonal jobs over the next one-and-a-half month and expand its parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments per day. READ MORE


Crypto wrap: Expect high volatility as inflation still a worry, say experts
Volatility in the crypto market comes at a time when the share markets too were showing high volatility, globally. READ MORE

Sebi comes out with disclosure requirement for asset management companies
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with the disclosure framework for asset management companies, mandating a scheme-wise disclosure of investments in securities of entities. READ MORE


Global Check:: US, UK stock futures marginally in red
Source: Investing.com

GIC Housing Finance to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore via issue of bonds
The housing financier will seek approval from its shareholders on the capital raise plan in the upcoming annual general meeting on September 23, 2022. READ MORE


 

JM Financial initiates 'buy' on Poonawalla Fincorp; stock soars 7%
<< Price target: Rs 400 a share
 
<< Poonawalla Fincorp has undergone a metamorphosis of sorts after significant capital infusion by the Poonawalla group (~62% stake) in early-CY21.

<< The backing of a respected, non-levered promoter group has enabled the company to reduce its cost of borrowings significantly.

<< All this, with clear visibility of a strong Risk-adjusted return on capital. Expect the NBFC to enter a strong acceleration phase of customer acquisition and offer digital-first products.

<< Estimate an AUM-CAGR of 36% over FY22-25E with a mix of 60:40 between secured:unsecured loans over this period.

<< Asset quality is likely to remain strong given the focus on credit-tested customers, past experience of digital lending, and sharp focus on risk.

<< Expect expansion ahead as operating leverage kicks in to drive RoA of 3.4% (RoE of 15.4%) in FY25E.

<< With its strong growth runway and strong liabilities advantage, PFL will trade at premium valuations. Value the stock at 4x Sep’24E P/BV

By JM Financial
ALERT :: Government likely to curb some rice exports in risk to global supply
Source: Agencies

Stock of this EPC and solar advisory firm has zoomed 1,475% so far in 2022
In the past one month, Gensol Engineering  nearly doubled, or surged 96 per cent, as compared to 7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. READ MORE


ALERT :: Energy costs are set to rise 80% in the UK
I-T dept going into new areas to check tax evasion: CBDT chairman
Income-Tax department is going into "new areas" of the economy to check tax evasion even as its investigation units are using analytics to sift through voluminous data on Indians holding assets abroad. READ MORE

Rupee to remain under pressure despite RBI support, says Societe Generale
Rupee is likely to struggle against the dollar as slowing global growth and the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance overshadows RBI's intervention, suggested Societe General. READ MORE


BSE 500:: Top losers so far
RBL Bank shed 6 per cent and was the top loser among the BSE 500 stocks so far on Friday. It was followed by Tata Tele, Adani Power, APL Apollo Tubes and Narayana Hrudayala, down around 4 per cent each. VIEW MORE


Bata India expands footprint but performs below expectations in Q1
The April-June quarter (first quarter, or Q1) of 2022-23 (FY23) performance of footwear major Bata India was below expectations. READ MORE

 
Asian Markets Update:: Hang Seng gains 1%; Nikkei, Taiwan add 0.5%
Source: Yahoo Finance

BSE 500:: Top gainers so far
Mazagon Dock has zoomed 14 per cent in trades so far and was the top gainer among the BSE 500 stocks. New India Assurance, IDBI Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and KIOCL were some of the other significant gainers on Friday. VIEW MORE


MARKET CHECK :: Sensex exhibits lackluster trade

Mahindra Lifespace crossed $1 bn m-cap, proved sceptics wrong: CEO
The milestone has vindicated the Group's entry into the real estate sector, he said. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd is the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group. It is listed on stock exchanges. READ MORE
 

Market value of FPI holdings to investment at 3x: Motilal Oswal
According to an analysis by Motilal Oswal, FPIs have made a cumulative investment of $191 billion in domestically-listed companies over the past three decades. Their value of holdings is currently at $578 billion. At the peak, the value of their holdings had climbed to $677 billion in FY22. READ MORE

Eicher Motors sinks 3% as CFO Arunachalam tenders resignation
Arunachalam's resignation from the autombile major follows a series of management exits from the company over the last few years. READ MORE

Titan hits over 4-month high on expansion plan; stock zooms 11% in 1 month
As per media reports, Titan is planning to take its jewellery brand Tanishq to the US and other West Asian markets as part of its long-term strategy to tap into the demand from large Indian diaspora and Non-Indian Resident (NRIs) communities. READ MORE

High cotton prices to spoil apparel stocks' outlook in near-term: Analysts
Extreme weather conditions, coupled with lower crop yield, have triggered a sharp rise in cotton prices. So far in the month of August, the prices of this commodity have surged over 11 per cent to Rs 50,600 per bale from Rs 45,297 per bale. READ MORE

ALERT :: Lupin gets UK MHRA nod for Tiotropium Bromide inhalation powder

Nifty PSU Bank index can rally up to 13%; check top stock picks
Among individual stocks, Union Bank of India has zoomed 3 per cent; while Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank were seen holdings gains of 2.5 per cent gains each on Friday. All the constituents of the Nifty PSU Bank Index were trading in green, up more than a per cent each. READ MORE

India's outbound deal value at $7.6 billion, rises for third year in a row
The total $7.6 billion in outbound M&As represents the third straight year of rising deal value, reveals data from tracker Refinitiv — a part of the London Stock Exchange Group tracking such transactions internationally. The government announced a move on Monday to ease overseas investments. READ MORE

How China plans to spend $1 trn on infrastructure to boost economy
Beijing is making 6.8 trillion yuan (about $1 trillion) of government funds available for construction projects, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official announcements. Total spending could be even higher than that — three times that amount, by some estimates — once bank lending and corporate funds are added. READ MORE

Fertiliser stocks are shining; and there's more to the rally, say experts
Fertiliser stocks have been on a run since the past few weeks and analysts believe there could be more legs to the rally in the weeks ahead, in the backdrop of positive global and domestic cues. READ MORE

BROADER MARKETS | Small-caps, mid-caps hold firm gains; outperform benchmarks

Adani makes Rs 31K-cr open offer to buy 26% stake in ACC, Ambuja Cements
Adani group has launched its Rs 31,000-crore open offer to acquire 26 percent additional stake from the public shareholders of Swiss firm Holcim's two Indian listed entities ACC and Ambuja Cements. Read here

COMMENT | Market has discounted hawkish Fed; economy trends more crucial to watch
Even though markets are focused on what the Fed chief Jerome Powel will say at Jackson Hole today, his comments are unlikely to trigger a market trend.

Market knows, and has discounted, a hawkish Fed. More important will be the trends in the economy like the employment numbers.

On this front, there is optimism like the latest US unemployment claims which have come lower than expectations.

This indicates a tight labor market and strong economy. In brief, the  possibility of a soft landing for the US economy is increasing. This is good news for the market.
 
Back home in India yesterday's 200 point correction from the peak in Nifty is due to expiry issues. This remains a 'buy on dips' market for the near term. Bank Nifty appears to be the strongest segment."

Views by V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
MARKET CHECK | Sensex off day's high

Sebi approval not needed for buying NDTV shares: Adani Enterprises
Says any subsequent attempt to return money received or original warrant certificate will have no legal effect on exercise of warrants by VCPL. Read here

China's recovery wobbles as drought, global slowdown add to risks
China's economy continued to recover in August but warning signs are flashing across a number of fronts as drought and weaker global demand add new risks to growth prospects. Read more

EXPERT COMMENT | Syrma SGS long-term buy
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd has debuted at Rs. 260 i.e. 19% above its issue price. The company’s good listing can be attributed to positive market sentiments, outstanding prospects, and a good response from the investors. 

With a huge focus on R&D-based innovation and an experienced management team, the company has managed to enter into various growing segments like PCBA, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Electromagnetic and electromechanical parts, and other information technology-related products.

The company’s geographically diversified manufacturing locations and the business model which starts from product concept design & focuses on every segment of the overall industry value chain give them a competitive advantage over other players. 

The issue was priced at a P/E of ~65X (Based on the Restated Consolidated Financial Information, RHP).  However, we believe that the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects.

Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs. 225. New investors can buy for the long term and existing investors are recommended to stay invested in the company.

Views by Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
Surya Roshni surges 14% on healthy business outlook
As the company's major sales comes from rural, semi urban & exports; Going forward, the management expects home appliances and pipe segments to perform well back by various government initiatives. Read more

Nelco up 10% on pact with Intelsat to offer inflight connectivity in India
Nelco has been offering the Aero IFC services for more than two years with plans to introduce these services to more airlines in collaboration with its global partners. Read here
Animal spirits? Chris Wood surprised by resilience of Indian stock market
Further evidence of economic resilience and animal spirits, according to Wood, is continuing strong goods and services tax (GST) revenues and buoyant retail sales. Read here

NEW LISTING :: Syrma SGS Technology lists at Rs 262 on the BSE
>> Lists at Rs 260 apiece on the NSE

>> Issue price was Rs 220
Buy Cochin Shipyard, Sell Larsen & Toubro, suggests Mehul Kothari
According to the technical analyst from Anand Rathi, Cochin Shipyard can rally to Rs 390, whereas Larsen & Toubro can slip to Rs 1,800-level. Read more

 
IDBI Bank races 3.6%; bad loan recovery worth $2.4 bn likely
IDBI Bank Ltd.’s chief executive officer said the lender is likely to recoup 195 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) on soured debt in his pitch to potential buyers amid India’s planned auction of the firm. Read here

Infibeam edges 3% higher on board's nod to raise Rs 162 crore

RBL Bank under pressure on profit booking; snaps 3-day gains

Eicher Motors slips 2% after CFO's resignation
The company’s Chief Financial Officer and key Managerial Personnel Kaleeswaran Arunachalam has tendered his resignation and his last date would be September 2, 2022. 

Torrent Pharma edges higher on ICRA rating upgrade
Credit ratings agency ICRA has upgraded long-term credit rating of banking facilities and non-convertible debentures of the company to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’ on strong business position and scheduled repayment of debt. 

Goa Carbon adds over 4%; co resumes ops at Bilaspur unit
The company has resumed operations at the Bilaspur unit in Chattisgarh after it was temporarily shut down for maintenance work. 
 

Nelco surges 10% on inking pact with Intelsat for inflight services
The satellite company has inked a pact with Intelsat to provide inflight connectivity services. As part of the collaboration, Intelsat's airline partners and flyers will enjoy end-to-end broadband coverage on domestic and international aircraft flying to and from an Indian airport as well as the aircraft flying over the country. 

SECTORS | All indices open in green; IT, metals, auto in fast lane

BROADER MARKETS | Small-caps, mid-caps move in tandem with benchmarks

NIFTY LOSERS | Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel top index drags

NIFTY GAINERS | Coal India, Metal players drive index higher

SENSEX HEATMAP | Only 4 stocks sit in red; M&M in top gear

OPENING BELL | Sensex jumps 400 points at open

OPENING BELL | Nifty soars 140 points to move above 17,650

PRE-OPEN | Nifty may start 100 pts higher

PRE-OPEN | Sensex adds over 250 points

CURRENCY ALERT | Rupee opens 2 paise stronger at 79.86/$
.
Stocks on radar: Titan, Dr Reddy's, Nelco, IOC, GIC Housing, Torrent Pharma
Stocks to watch today: Titan plans to add 20 to 30 Tanishq stores over two to three years in the Middle East and North America; Nelco inked pact with Intelsat to provide inflight connectivity services. Read here

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on Canara Bank
The technical analyst from HDFC Securities recommends buying Canara Bank 240 Call and simultaneously selling 250 Call for the September series. Read here

DIIs sell Rs 334 crore of shares Thursday

FIIs buy Rs 369 crore of shares Thursday

BROKERAGE VIEW | Berger Paints stepping up ahead of Grasim launch
The top two players Asian Paints and Berger Paints are gaining share and decorative paints industry is becoming a 2-player market in most regions across the
country.

Berger Paints is eyeing a series of new product launches, closing portfolio and price point gaps, increasing A&P spends, and augmenting and
fortifying team.

Berger is also gaining share in decorative and industrial coatings.

Demand environment is robust, GM should recover to 39-40% and EBITDA margin should surpass pre-pandemic high of 16-17% as RM prices ease.

VIEW: Cautious on expectations of rising competition (Grasim), which could weigh on margins/valuations.

By Kotak Institutional Equities
WATCH | What should investors expect from RIL’s 45th AGM?
Big announcements may be on the cards as Reliance Industries is set to hold its 45th AGM on Monday. The company may announce its plans for 5G rollout, green hydrogen, solar power and retail business.
GLOBAL DATA | US revised data shows 0.6% GDP contraction in Q2
Earlier estimates had suggested a 0.9 per cent contraction. 
BROKERAGE CALL | Jefferies initiates buy rating on Delhivery
Company is a play on India's fast-growing e-comm space & formalisation of logistics

See industry tailwinds drive revenue growth

Target Rs 775 a share

Co making a mark through Spoton acqusition

Integration will help franchise become profitable by FY25-26
Rupee weakens 7 paise to close at 79.88/$ Thursday

Brent Crude prices firm at $100 per barrel level
 

Over 100 points gap-up open likely for markets

Stock futures in US trade nearly flat with negative bias

Asian markets gain steam in early trades on positive cues
 

US markets upswing ahead of Jackson Hole meet: Dow Jones rise 300pts

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard
Stay tuned for all the live market action and more!

First Published: Fri,August 26 2022 08:16 IST
