Sensex, Nifty end flat post lackluster trade; Syrma soars 42%, Titan 3%

CLOSING BELL Stock market highlights: It was a range-bound trade on the bourses on Friday as investors awaited US Fed chief Jerome Powell's address at the Jackson Hole Symposium later tonight. The S&P BSE Sensex traded between 58,723 and 59,321, and ended at 58,834, up 59 points or 0.1 per cent.

The NSE Nfty50, meanwhile, shut shop at 17,559, up 36 points or 0.21 per cent. It touched a high of 17,686 and a low of 17,519 on the NSE. In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 settled up to 0.7 per cent higher.

Shares of Syrma SGS Technologies (Syrma) soared 42.2 per cent to Rs 313 against its issue price of Rs 220 per share on debut on Friday. The stock of the industrial electronics company listed at Rs 262, a 19 per cent premium when compared to its issue price on the BSE. On NSE, the stock started trading at Rs 260.

IPO market :: DreamFolks Services The Rs 562-crore IPO of DreamFolks reacived bumper response from investors on the last day of the issue. The offer was subscribed nearly 53 times till 3:30 PM with retail investors' quota at 42x subscription, NII at 37.5 times, and QIB at 64 times.