Domestic markets extended losses in Wednesday's intra-day trade, weighed by declines across index heavyweights like Bajaj Twins, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, SBI, Ultratech Cement, among others.
While benchmark index Nifty50 nosedived over 100 points to trade below 17,700 levels, the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 450 points to trade around 60,191 levels.
Broader markets, too, were subdued in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices slumped up to 0.9 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed over 6 per cent.
Barring Nifty Pharma index, which held marginal gains in a weak market, all other sectors plunged in the sea of red. Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Realty indices dropped the most - up to 1 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Triveni Turbine hit a new high of Rs 312.70, up 2 per cent in an otherwise weak market, on a strong business outlook. READ MORE
Besides, shares of IRB Infrastructure rallied 6 per cent after turning ex-date for stock split in the ratio of 1:10. READ MORE
ALERT :: Ahluwalia Contracts bags order worth Rs 147 crore
>> Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited has secured an order for Civil & Structural works of the project “THE ARAVALLIS”, Sector-61, Gurugram, Haryana from Puri Construction Pvt. Ltd. worth of Rs 147 crore.
BPCL, Tata Motors lead upgrades race after Q3
State-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and four-wheeler major Tata Motors have topped the FY23 earnings upgrade charts after the completion of December 2022 quarter earnings season (Q3FY23). Oberoi Realty and cement manufacturer ACC too have seen substantial increase in their earnings forecasts for the ongoing financial year. READ MORE
In case, Crude Oil futures break the support at the lower-end the commodity could dip below the Rs 6,000 mark. READ MORE
MARKET CHECK :: Sell-off intensifies; VIX spurts over 5%
BSE Sensex: 60,182.93, down 489.79 points or 0.81%
Nifty50: 17,678.15, down 148.55 points or 0.83%
BSE MidCap: 24,402.36, down 202.07 points or 0.82%
BSE SmallCap: 27,729.44, down 184.97 points or 0.66%
Comment :: 'Investors should ignore short-term gyrations'
The US markets reacted sharply negatively to the series of economic data indicating that the process of disinflation is slow and, therefore, the Fed will have to continue raising rates longer than expected earlier. This pushed up the 10-year bond yield sharply to 3.95% and stocks fell sharply. These negative US equity market trends are impacting equity markets everywhere and India cannot be an exception to this trend at least in the near-term.
Investors should ignore these short-term gyrations and focus on slowly accumulating high quality growth stocks which will bounce back smartly when the present near-term gyrations die down. Indian economic growth prospects continue to remain strong and all domestic demand driven sectors will continue to do well, going forward.
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Comment :: 'Direction to power plants to work at full-capacity will enable them to sell more units'
Anticipating the increase in power consumption in the coming summer, plants using imported coal are directed to operate at full capacity. This would increase the Plant Load Factor (PLF) of these plants and enable them to sell more units for imported coal plants of NTPC and Tata Power.
Excess power generated beyond the requirements of existing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) will be sold through the power exchanges. The pricing of the extra units generated will be regulated based on the average lowest cost of imported coal, providing marginal leeway to the generators.
Views by: Sheen Zacharia George, Research analyst at Geojit Financial Services.
F&O analysis :: Where are calls and puts being built in Nifty?
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 18,000 for Calls and 17,500 for Puts, while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 18,000 for Calls and 17,500 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 18,150 for Calls and 17,800 for Puts in weekly and at 18,150 for Calls and 17,800 for Puts in monthly contracts.
FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by -0.91%, increased future index shorts by -8.62% and in index options by -16.67% in Call longs, -4.72% in Call short, -21.72% in Put longs and -0.44% in Put shorts.
Views by: Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
CE Info Systems increases stake in E-Chargeup Solutions
The company has invested another Rs 13.53 lakh in E-Chargeup Solutions Private Limited.
BEL holds tepid gains as company signs MoU with DRDO
The company has signed a MoU with ADA, DRDO, for advanced medium combat aircraft programme.
ITI leaps over 6% on appointment of Rajesh Rai as CMD
Rajesh Rai has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company effective February 21, 2023.
NCLT approves merger of Mirza International and RTS Fashions; stock zooms 4%
The NCLT has approved the amalgamation of RTS Fashions Pvt Ltd (the transferor company) with and into Mirza International and the de-merger of the latter’s branded business into Redtape Ltd on a going concern basis.
Wockhardt climbs 3% as company looks to save $12 mn post restructuring
As per reports, the company during its investor meeting said that the restructuring of business will result in annual savings worth $12 million. The restructuring will include the shutdown of its manufacturing facility at Morton Grove. The company has also signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India to manufacture vaccines at its UK facility for which it has received 10 million pounds as a contribution for reserving capacity.
Pharma stocks in green as govt releases first tranche of PLI incentives
The Department of Pharmaceuticals has released the first tranche of incentives under the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of pharmaceuticals amounting to Rs 166 crore to four selected applicants, namely Dr Reddy's Labs, Biocon, Strides Pharma Science and Premier Medical Corp.
RIL marginally lower even as Reliance New Energy completes purchase of 7,433 common shares
The company’s subsidiary Reliance New Energy has completed the purchase of 7,433 common shares; 1,518 series B1 preferred shares; and 660 series B2 preferred shares of Nexwafe GmbH, for an aggregate consideration of euro 7,55,684.
M&M to transfer certain assets to MEAL; stock off lows
The company has entered into an asset transfer agreement for certain identified assets related to four-wheeler passenger electric vehicles with Mahindra Electric Automobile (MEAL), which would be incorporated as a subsidiary. M&M and British International Investment Plc have agreed to invest up to Rs 1,925 crore each in MEAL, in two tranches, which would be completed on fulfilment of agreed conditions and certain milestones.
SmallCap Heatmap :: EKI, ITI surge up to 10%
MidCap Heatmap :: Adani Power trade higher in a weak market, HPCL fall
Broader markets :: Indices fall in-line with benchmarks
Sectoral trends :: All but pharma index crack; IT, financials worst hit
Sensex Heatmap :: 26 of 30 index stocks in red; Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Infy top drags
Opening Bell :: Nifty slips to 17,750
Opening Bell :: Sensex starts with a 290-point cut
Commodity Heatmap :: Natural gas down over 1%, Gold flat
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tests 17,750
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex sinks nearly 300 pts
Rupee Opening :: Rupee starts weaker at 82.81/$
>> This comes against Tuesday's close of 82.79/$
ALERT :: Patel Engineering declared lowest bidders for Water Tunnel, Irrigation project worth Rs 1,026 crore
ALERT :: M&M to transfer certain identified assets to Mahindra Electric Automobile
Trading hours for interest rate derivatives extended till 5 pm by NSE
"Contracts for the expiry month February 2023 will be available for trading till 5:00 PM on expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023 There shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts" the circular notified. CHECK CIRCULAR HERE
Tech View :: Break below 17,800 may drag Nifty towards 17,350
Source: Prabhudas Lilladher
Stocks to Watch: M&M, Reliance, Sapphire Foods
Reliance Industries: The company’s subsidiary Reliance New Energy has completed the purchase of 7,433 common shares; 1,518 series B1 preferred shares; and 660 series B2 preferred shares of Nexwafe GmbH, for an aggregate consideration of euro 7,55,684.
Pharma stocks: The Department of Pharmaceuticals has released the first tranche of incentives under the Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of pharmaceuticals amounting to Rs 166 crore to four selected applicants, namely Dr Reddy's Labs, Biocon, Strides Pharma Science and Premier Medical Corp READ MORE
Charts show range-bound pattern for Nifty FMCG
If the index breaches the upper range limit, we may anticipate resistance at around 46,050. Conversely, if it slips beneath the lower range limit, support is predicted around 45,225 and 44,850.
Consequently, it would be prudent for traders to adopt a strategy of observance and discernment, and trade whichever side the index breaches the trend - whether up or down. READ MORE
Vinay Rajani is bullish on Pidilite Industries, Delhivery
BUY
Pidilite Industries
Target: 2,435
The stock price has been consolidating in the narrow range for last three weeks. On the hourly charts, the stock has started forming higher tops and higher bottoms, which indicates probable bullish trend reversal. Indicators and oscillators, too, have turned bullish on the daily chart. READ MORE
Fund Flow :: DIIs sell equities worth Rs 235.23 on Tuesday
Fund Flow :: FIIs buy equities worth Rs 525.80 crore on Tuesday
US equity futures attempt recouping losses in cash market
Crude oil slightly higher at $83 per barrel
Asian shares mirror negative sentiment in early trade
Wall Street buckles under pressure as investors remain wary of strong ecomomic data
Good morning, readers! Stay tuned for live updates with Business Standard
