UPDATES

Domestic extended losses in Wednesday's intra-day trade, weighed by declines across index heavyweights like Bajaj Twins, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, SBI, Ultratech Cement, among others.

While benchmark index Nifty50 nosedived over 100 points to trade below 17,700 levels, the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 450 points to trade around 60,191 levels.

Broader markets, too, were subdued in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices slumped up to 0.9 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed over 6 per cent.

Barring Nifty Pharma index, which held marginal gains in a weak market, all other sectors plunged in the sea of red. Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Realty indices dropped the most - up to 1 per cent.