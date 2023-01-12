MARKET LIVE: FII flows, Q3 nos to sway indices; Sah Polymers to list today

Stock market LIVE updates: SGX Nifty is trading over 50 points higher in early deals, suggesting a positive start on domestic indices. Global cues, too, remain decently supportive with most Asian indices in the green. However, weekly F&O expiry, FII flows, and nervousness ahead of India and the US' inflation data may add to volatility during the day. New listing Shares of Sah Polymers Limited shall be listed today, and will be admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'T' group of securities. Analysts expect listing pop of 5-15 per cent over its upper price band of Rs 65. The initial public offer of Sah Polymers was subscribed 17.46 times. Earnings today

Eighteen companies, including Infosys, Cyient, and HCL Technologies will announce their December quarter results during the day.

Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys is expected to report muted revenue growth in the quarter due to higher furloughs and fewer large deals. Although the firm's operating margin could improve in the range of 10-40 basis points (bps) to up to 21.9 per cent sequentially aided by a weakened rupee, lower attrition and higher optimisation. READ PREVIEW HERE

Meanwhile, HCL Technologies is likely to clock up to 6 per cent revenue growth quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 26,214 crore from Rs 22,331 crore in Q2FY23, analysts estimate. As per five brokerage estimates, analysts peg EBIT margins to see an uptick in the range of 53-60 basis points (bps) QoQ to 18.5 per cent. READ PREVIEW HERE