MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down nearly 100 pts as most Asian indices drop

Stock market LIVE updates: A weak trade across global markets may derail strength in the Indian stock markets, too, on Thursday. Besides, weekly F&O expiry, and Q3FY23 results may add to the volatility. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower this morning. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded down 1.06 per cent, South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.21 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.72 per cent, and Mainland China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.26 per cent. At 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty was down 86 points at 18,136 level. Overnight, major US stock indexes stumbled, with the S&P 500 recording its worst day in more than a month. The Dow fell 1.81 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.56 per cent, and rhe Nasdaq Composite slid 1.24 per cent, snapping a seven-day win streak.

