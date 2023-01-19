MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down nearly 100 pts as most Asian indices drop
Topics MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q3 results
Stock market LIVE updates: A weak trade across global markets may derail strength in the Indian stock markets, too, on Thursday. Besides, weekly F&O expiry, and Q3FY23 results may add to the volatility.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower this morning. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded down 1.06 per cent, South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.21 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.11 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.72 per cent, and Mainland China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.26 per cent.
At 7:40 AM, SGX Nifty was down 86 points at 18,136 level.
Overnight, major US stock indexes stumbled, with the S&P 500 recording its worst day in more than a month. The Dow fell 1.81 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.56 per cent, and rhe Nasdaq Composite slid 1.24 per cent, snapping a seven-day win streak.
Track all the latest, market-related updates here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onMARKET LIVEMARKETSQ3 RESULTSMARKETS SENSEX NIFTYS&P BSE SENSEXNIFTY50ADANI ENTERPRISESVEDANTA LIMITEDHINDUSTAN UNILEVERHULASIAN PAINTSPVRINDUSIND BANKSTOCK MARKET TRADINGSTOCK MARKET INVESTMENTSTOCK MARKET INVESTINGSGX NIFTYWALL STREETGLOBAL MARKETSTRADING STRATEGIESINDIAN STOCK MARKETSMARKET NEWSMARKETSNEWS