MARKET LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 350 pts; Tata Motors leaps 6%

Stock market LIVE updates: Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) net profit rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 10,846 crore

Topics  MARKET LIVE | Markets | TCS

Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets extended slide in morning deals on Tuesday as stock-specific action, amid December quarter results, and mixed global trends swayed sentiment. 

The S&P BSE Sensex was at 60,318 levels as it fell over 400 points, while the Nifty50 was hovering around 17,990 levels, down 100 points. Both the benchmarks were trading 0.7 per cent lower.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices declined up to 0.4 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index fell over 1 per cent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index (down 0.9 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Metal index gained 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty Auto added 0.6 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) dropped over 2 per cent on mixed December quarter results. TCS reported 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, and revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.1 per cent YoY in reported terms and 13.5 per cent YoY in constant currency terms. 

That apart, Tata Motors' shares surged 5 per cent. The retail sales of automaker Jaguar Land Rover rose 5.9 per cent YoY in Q3FY23 reflecting a "gradual improvement in chip supplies". CLSA has upgraded the stock to 'buy'.


LIVE UPDATES
Retail inflation likely remained steady at 5.9% in December, finds poll
The Jan. 4-9 poll of 45 economists put consumer price inflation at 5.90% in December from a year earlier, little changed from an eleven-month low of 5.88% in November. READ MORE

TCS dips 2% as Q3 profit misses estimates; board okays Rs 75/sh dividend
Moderation of attrition is a positive and indicates easing of supply side challenges, which is likely to support margins, going ahead, ICICI Securities said in its note. READ MORE

Tata Motors rallies 6% as JLR wholesales jump 15% YoY in December quarter
On a preliminary basis, free cash flow is likely to be over £400 million positive in the December quarter, JLR said. READ MORE


MARKET CHECK: Sensex extends slide, down 450 points

MARKET COMMENT: Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

After the positive market news of last Friday the market would be keenly watching the Powell Speech today and the CPI data to be released tomorrow. Powell is unlikely to depart from the Fed’s hawkish stance but if the CPI data of Wednesday confirms the declining trend in inflation, the market will get ahead of the Fed and will start pricing in a terminal rate below 5% and possible rate cuts by end 2023. On the other hand, if inflation continues to remain high, there can be a sell-off in the market discounting higher rates and a hard landing for the US economy. So, investors may wait for these crucial inputs before taking a call on near-term market trends. TCS results indicate continuing growth for the IT industry with slightly weakening deal wins. Results of Infy and HCL Tech due this week will throw more light on the short-term prospects of the industry.

ONGC gains marginally as overseas arm takes 20% stake in Sakhalin-1 oil & gas fields

Star Health gains 1% as gross direct premiums rise 13% YoY in 9MFY23

Sona BLW advances 3% after it acquires 54% stake in a Serbian firm

Tata Motors surges 5% after JLR sales rose 5.9% YoY in Q3FY23

TCS, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto top Nifty50 losers

Tata Motors, Hindalco, Tata Steel top Nifty50 gainers

Nifty SmallCap 100 index outperforms benchmark; India VIX climbs 2%

Mixed trend seen across sectors; Nifty IT slips the most, over 1%

SENSEX HEATMAP: 12 out of 30 index constituents start in green

OPENING BELL: Sensex falls over 200 points

OPENING BELL: Tepid start for Nifty50 as it slips below 18,100

PRE-OPEN TRADE: Over 50 points gain for Sensex

PRE-OPEN TRADE: Nifty50 trades above 18,150 levels, up over 50pts

CURRENCY CHECK: Rupee opens 82.31/$ against previous close of 82.17/$

WATCH :: Will recent rural recovery give boost to FMCG stocks?
ALERT :: Govt extends RBI deputy governor Michael Debabrata Patra's tenure by 1 year
Stocks to Watch: TCS, SBI, Tata Motors, LIC, Paytm
Real-estate: Quarterly sales updates by realty companies indicate that demand trends for both residential and commercial segments continue to remain strong. Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and Sobha registered their highest-ever quarterly bookings in the December quarter. 
 
SBI: The state-run bank may carry out a planned Rs 10,000 crore sale of infrastructure bonds in the market this week, with the securities likely to be of 15-year maturity, sources told Business Standard. READ MORE

Brokerage Call on TCS :: Targets range from Rs 2,990 to Rs 3,840
Bernstein | Outperform | Rs 3,840
Commentary was constructive on N America & UK, while Europe outlook was weak. Qualified pipeline grew QoQ

JPMorgan | Underweight | Rs 3,000
Deal wins soft. Book to bill declining, net hiring negative. 5-10-yr average looks unjustified given worsening macro & continued slowdown 

Citi | Sell | Rs 2,990
Q3 was in-line, adjusted for growth in regional markets. Book to bill at 1.1X in Q3 vs 1.35X in FY22. Growth ex-regional markets at 1.2% QoQ

Morgan Stanely | Equalweight | Rs 3,350
Positives and negatives balancing each other well. Revenue beat but weak book-to-bill ratio
TCS headcount down by over 2,000 in the third quarter of FY23
However, the management said the dip was not owing to any growth issues or global uncertainties but rather due to the overall hiring the company did in the previous financial year. TCS said this drop did not mean that hiring for next year would come down. READ MORE

Q3 earnings season kicks off: TCS revenue rises 19%, net profit up 11%
Growth for the quarter was broad-based in terms of both geography and verticals and it was further propelled by cloud demand and market share gains. However, the company did not quantify the cloud momentum. READ MORE

Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 1,723.79 crore on Monday
Fund Flow :: FII selling slows, offloads equities worth just Rs 203 crore on Monday
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Laurus Labs, RateGain Travel Technologies
BUY RateGain Travel Technologies
 
Target: Rs 330
 
After several attempts the stock has managed to reclaim its long term moving average. At this juncture it is on the verge of a trend line breakout which will get confirmed above Rs 310. We expect sharp upside momentum once the stock sustains above Rs 310 mark. READ MORE

Tech View :: Resistance for Nifty seen at 18,140, says Ravi Nathani
Technical Indicators like MACD, Bollinger Bands & Moving Averages are suggesting very strong resistance for intraday is expected to be between 18,180 – 18,200 so keep a watch on this level closely. READ MORE

Currency check :: Rupee logs sharp gains against greenback; rose 36 paise on Monday

Commodity check :: Brent crude slips below $80/bbl

ALERT :: SGX Nifty edges lower

Global markets :: Asian indices erase morning gains; Nikkei bucks trend

Overnight action :: Euro markets end higher

Overnight action :: S&P 500 near flat as investors weigh chances of less aggressive rate hikes

Good morning readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog

Track all the latest, market-related updates here.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on MARKET LIVE

First Published: Tue,January 10 2023 08:08 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

MARKET LIVEMARKETSTCSQ3 RESULTSTATA CONSULTANCY SERVICESIT STOCKSINFOSYSBSE SENSEXNIFTY50NIFTY50 EARNINGWALL STREETINFLATIONINDIAN STOCK MARKETSTOCK MARKET TRADINGSTOCK MARKET INVESTINGGLOBAL MARKETSTATA MOTORSTATA MOTORS JAGUAR LAND ROVERMARKETSNEWS

Prev » Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Laurus Labs, RateGain Travel Technologies

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]