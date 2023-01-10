MARKET LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 350 pts; Tata Motors leaps 6%
Stock market LIVE updates: Equity markets extended slide in morning deals on Tuesday as stock-specific action, amid December quarter results, and mixed global trends swayed sentiment.
The S&P BSE Sensex was at 60,318 levels as it fell over 400 points, while the Nifty50 was hovering around 17,990 levels, down 100 points. Both the benchmarks were trading 0.7 per cent lower.
In the broader market, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices declined up to 0.4 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty IT index fell over 1 per cent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index (down 0.9 per cent). On the upside, the Nifty Metal index gained 0.8 per cent, while the Nifty Auto added 0.6 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) dropped over 2 per cent on mixed December quarter results. TCS reported 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit, and revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.1 per cent YoY in reported terms and 13.5 per cent YoY in constant currency terms.
That apart, Tata Motors' shares surged 5 per cent. The retail sales of automaker Jaguar Land Rover rose 5.9 per cent YoY in Q3FY23 reflecting a "gradual improvement in chip supplies". CLSA has upgraded the stock to 'buy'.
After the positive market news of last Friday the market would be keenly watching the Powell Speech today and the CPI data to be released tomorrow. Powell is unlikely to depart from the Fed’s hawkish stance but if the CPI data of Wednesday confirms the declining trend in inflation, the market will get ahead of the Fed and will start pricing in a terminal rate below 5% and possible rate cuts by end 2023. On the other hand, if inflation continues to remain high, there can be a sell-off in the market discounting higher rates and a hard landing for the US economy. So, investors may wait for these crucial inputs before taking a call on near-term market trends. TCS results indicate continuing growth for the IT industry with slightly weakening deal wins. Results of Infy and HCL Tech due this week will throw more light on the short-term prospects of the industry.
JPMorgan | Underweight | Rs 3,000
Deal wins soft. Book to bill declining, net hiring negative. 5-10-yr average looks unjustified given worsening macro & continued slowdown
Citi | Sell | Rs 2,990
Q3 was in-line, adjusted for growth in regional markets. Book to bill at 1.1X in Q3 vs 1.35X in FY22. Growth ex-regional markets at 1.2% QoQ
Morgan Stanely | Equalweight | Rs 3,350
Positives and negatives balancing each other well. Revenue beat but weak book-to-bill ratio
