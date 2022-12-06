MARKET LIVE: Sensex drops 350 pts, Nifty tests 18,600; Metals, IT top drags

OPENING BELL Stock market live updates: The frontline indices opened with cuts on Tuesday following a decline in global stocks as a hotter-than-expected US services activity raised bets for continued rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The BSE Sensex fell 300 points to 62,542, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 80 points to 18,619.

Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Infosys,Power Grid, TCS, Nestle led losses on the Sensex, down up to 1.8 per cent, while Hindalco was the top Nifty loser.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, SBI Life, HDFC Life, and Coal India were the top outperformers across the two indices.

The broader markets, too, opened weak. The BSE MidCap was down 0.16 per cent, and the SmallCap index was flat. Within sectors, Nifty IT slipped the most with a loss of 0.9 per cent, followed by the metal index, while the PSB pocket was the sole winner, up 0.8 per cent. Among stocks, IRB Infrastructure Developers rose over 3 per cent after its yearly toll collections came 39 per cent higher at Rs 366 crore.