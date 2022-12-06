MARKET LIVE: Sensex drops 350 pts, Nifty tests 18,600; Metals, IT top drags

Stock market updates: The broader markets too opened weak. The BSE MidCap was down 0.16 per cent, and the SmallCap index was flat

OPENING BELL Stock market live updates: The frontline indices opened with cuts on Tuesday following a decline in global stocks as a hotter-than-expected US services activity raised bets for continued rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. 

The BSE Sensex fell 300 points to 62,542, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 80 points to 18,619.

Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Infosys,Power Grid, TCS, Nestle led losses on the Sensex, down up to 1.8 per cent, while Hindalco was the top Nifty loser.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Ultratech Cement, SBI Life, HDFC Life, and Coal India were the top outperformers across the two indices.

The broader markets, too, opened weak. The BSE MidCap was down 0.16 per cent, and the SmallCap index was flat. Within sectors, Nifty IT slipped the most with a loss of 0.9 per cent, followed by the metal index, while the PSB pocket was the sole winner, up 0.8 per cent.  Among stocks, IRB Infrastructure Developers rose over 3 per cent after its yearly toll collections came 39 per cent higher at Rs 366 crore.


Dhunseri Tea sprints 16% as company to buy 2 more tea gardens
The C K Dhanuka-promoted Dhunseri Tea & Industries is set to buy another two tea gardens from Apeejay Tea Ltd, a part of the Apeejay Surrendra group for Rs 109 crore.


Bajaj Consumer Care rises 4% in a weak market on buyback plan
The company has scheduled its board meet on December 09 to consider its proposal for share buyback.


NDTV falls 3% on profit booking; Adani Group becomes biggest shareholder
After acquiring 5.32 million shares as against the open offer size of 16.7 million shares, Adani Group has now become the largest shareholder in NDTV with total stake at 37.44 per cent, ahead of the founder-promoters Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who together hold 32.26 per cent in the company.


Novartis down about 1% as the company’s drug, Azmarda, is set to lose patent in January

BSE SmallCap Heatmap :: Bajaj Hindustan Sugar snaps winning run, Dish TV, Easy Trip Planners other laggards

BSE MidCap Heatmap :: Bank of India, Natco Pharma among top gainers; Delhivery slumps

Broader market check :: Most indices in red; BSE SmallCap index wee bit higher

Sectoral Trends :: All but PSB index drops in Tuesday's trade

Nifty50 Heatmap :: Top 5 gainers and losers on the index

Sensex Heatmap :: Index now down over 300 pts; NTPC, IndusInd Bank & 3 others gain

Opening Bell :: Nifty tests 18,600 in early deals

Opening Bell :: Sensex starts 200 pts lower at 62,500

ALERT :: Sterlite Tech appoints Tushar Shroff as Chief Financial Officer

Pre-Open session :: Nifty may start 100 pts lower around 18,600

Pre-Open session :: Sensex declines over 400 pts

Commodity Heatmap :: Crude, Lead down on MCX; Silver up

Currency check :: Rupee extends weakness, falls 15 paise in early deals
Source: Bloomberg


Assembly Elections: Exit polls predict comfortable wins for BJP in Gujarat
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was set to win the Gujarat Assembly elections comfortably, exit polls predicted, but they signalled a tight finish in Himachal Pradesh. Read more
India Inc's profit declines sharply to 3.48% of GDP in Q2 of FY23
The corporate profit to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio declined sharply in the previous two quarters, reversing the steep rise seen in the second half of financial year 2020-21 (FY21) and FY22. Read here
Mehul Kothari expects NLC India, DLF to gain in the near term; check why
NLC India
 
Buy Near: Rs 89
 
Target: Rs 100
 
Stop Loss: Rs 83
 
The stock NLC INDIA has made an attempt for a multiyear breakout above Rs 90 mark. Once the stock starts sustaining above Rs 90 level on a closing basis then we might witness a fresh bull run in the stock. Read here
LIC raises stake in HDFC to over 5% post acquiring shares from open market
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer, has increased its stake in HDFC Ltd to over 5 per cent following the acquisition of shares from the open market. Read here
Cooling prices give Reserve Bank of India space to slow interest-rate hikes
India’s central bank will probably start slowing the pace of interest-rate increases on Wednesday, signaling it’s near the end of its aggressive tightening cycle.
 
After 190 basis points of rate increases this year, including three half-point moves, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has more than one reason to switch to smaller increments: inflation is coming off a high and headwinds to economic growth are increasing. Read more
DIIs pump Rs 2,608 crore into cash market on Monday

Equities record Rs 1,139 crore of FPI selling on Monday

Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, Tata Motors, Kirloskar Bros, Dhunseri Tea
Novartis: The company’s blockbuster drug – Azmarda is set to lose patent in January. JB Pharma, one of the four marketers in India of generi versions, has slashed the price of its brand Azmarda to Rs 39.6 a tablet. At present, Azmarda is the third largest brand in the category, and commanded 17 per cent market share with moving annual turnover (MAT) sales of Rs 93.5 crore in October.
 
NDTV: After acquiring 5.32 million shares as against the open offer size of 16.7 million shares, Adani Group has now become the largest shareholder in NDTV with total stake at 37.44 per cent, ahead of the founder-promoters Radhika and Prannoy Roy, who together hold 32.26 per cent in the company. READ MORE

WATCH :: How important are RBI policy, Gujarat Assembly elections for markets?
Equity markets are in a consolidation mood now. The next triggers for the markets are RBI’s policy outcome and the results of Gujarat polls. Find out how different outcomes sway markets.

Oil prices gain, Brent crude up 1%

Currency check :: Rupee skids 48 paise on Monday as corporates, oil firms rush to buy dollars
The weakness in the rupee on Monday came despite a softer dollar index and strength in Asian currencies across the board, led by a firm Chinese yuan. The dollar index was at 104.47 at 3:30 pm IST as against 104.55 at previous close, Bloomberg data showed. READ MORE


SGX Nifty slides 100 pts, hints at tepid start on D-Street

US Futures edge higher early Tuesday
Source: Reuters


Asian markets mixed this morning
Source: Reuters


Wall Street indices end sharply lower on Monday as services data spooks investors about Fed rate hikes
>> US markets ended Monday lower, as investors spooked by better-than-expected data from the services sector re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates for longer, while shares of Tesla slid on reports of a production cut in China.

Source: Reuters


Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard
Catch all the live market action here with Business Standard.

First Published: Tue,December 06 2022 08:11 IST
