Stocks to watch: Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Nykaa, IRB Infra, Castrol India

Stocks to watch today: After India’s inflation rate climbed to a three-month high of 6.5 per cent in January, the SGX Nifty indicated a flat start to Tuesday’s trade, despite positive global sentiments.

As of 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,809 levels, up 20-odd points.

Globally, the US markets edged higher overnight ahead of the inflation report. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices rose up to 1.4 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, rose in tandem, with Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Topix indices gaining up to 0.6 per cent.

Back home, quarterly earnings season, rupee movement, crude oil prices, foreign fund flow action will steer market trends.

Here are top stocks that are likely to be in action in Tuesday’s trade:

Earnings today: Adani Enterprises, ONGC, Coal India, Siemens, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Bosch, PI Industries, Bharat Forge, Vodafone Idea, NMDC, Biocon, Torrent Power, Bata India, among others will report the October-December (Q3FY23) quarter results.

Nykaa: The company posted a 70.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated profit to Rs 8.4 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 29 crore in Q3FY22, on the back of investment and retail stores. Revenue from operations, however, rose around 33 per cent YoY to Rs 1,462.8 crore during the quarter. READ MORE

Zee Entertainment: The company saw 92 per cent slump in quarterly profit due to lower advertisement spending and higher expenses. While domestic advertisement’s revenue slipped 16 per cent, the overall expenses climbed over 10 per cent to Rs 1,800 crore. Total income, meanwhile, remained unchanged from last year at Rs 2,100 crore. READ MORE

IRB Infrastructure: The construction firm reported 94.49 per cent YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 141.35 crore from Rs 72.68 crore during the year-ago quarter. Total income, too, rose to Rs 1,570 crore, from Rs 1,497.78 crore in Q3FY22. The firm's expenses fell to Rs 351.72 crore from Rs 1,280.22 crore. READ MORE

Castrol India: Lubes maker registered profit-after-tax (PAT) at Rs 193 crore in Q3FY23, from Rs 189 crore, in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations, on the other hand, grew 8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,176 crore in Q3FY23 from Rs 1,091 crore in Q3FY22. READ MORE

SAIL: The state-owned firm posted around 65 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 542.18 crore in Q3FY23, from Rs 1,528.54 crore, on the back of higher expenses. Total income, too, fell to Rs 25,140.16 crore from Rs 25,398.37 crore, in the year-ago quarter. The management said that weak macros across the globe impacted steel prices affecting margins of steelmakers. READ MORE

JSW Steel: The company saw 15 per cent rise in crude steel production at 18.91 lakh tonnes (LT) in January 2023 from 16.4 LT in January 2022. Moreover, the production of its flat-rolled products increased by 14 per cent to 14.24 LT over 12.47 LT in January 2022. Overall capacity utilization also rose to 99 per cent in January 2023.

Brigade Enterprises: Healthy demand and better price-realisation helped the company log 31 per cent YoY sales of housing and commercial properties worth Rs 2,618.5 crore during the first three quarters of 2022-23 fiscal. Besides, the average sales realisation grew 5 per cent to Rs 6,616 per square feet from Rs 6,298 per square feet.

Chemplast Sanmar: The company plans to invest around Rs 680 crore for expansion of its Custom Manufactured Chemicals (CMC) Division near Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The company said that the phase-1 of multi-purpose custom manufacturing block is likely to be finished by the second quarter of 2023-24.

Stocks in F&O ban: Ambuja Cements, BHEL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and PNB were stocks in the F&O ban period on Tuesday, February 14.