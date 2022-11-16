Stocks to Watch: Bikaji Foods, Medanta, Paytm, NDTV, HDFC, SBI, Tata Motors

Stocks to Watch Today: The key benchmark indices seem poised for a tepid start to trade on Wednesday, as while the US stocks ended with notional gains, the futures were seen slipping in post market trades.

At 07:30 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,430, indicating an opening loss of 30-odd points on the Nifty 50 benchmark.

Meanwhile, the following stocks are likely to some action in trades today.

Bikaji Foods International: The stock is set to make its debut on the bourses today. As per the GMP (Grey Market Premium), the stock could witness a listing gain of around 8 – 10 per cent. The company’s IPO had received decent response and was subscribed 26.67 times, mainly due to strong demand from QIBs (Qualified Institutional Buyers).

Global Health (Medanta): Hospital relates shares were in demand on Tuesday, but it seems like that may not have enough of a rub-off effect on this debutant. As per the GMP (Grey Market Premium), the stock could registered a flat to marginally positive listing. The company’s IPO was subscribed 9.58 times.

Paytm: The stock is likely to be in focus this week, as the one-year lock-in period for the company’s stock expires, freeing investors to sell shares that haven’t yet been allowed onto the market. The biggest shareholders in One97 Communications Ltd., Paytm’s parent company, are Alibaba Group Holding and its fintech affiliate Ant Group, as well as Japan’s SoftBank Group. READ MORE

Tata Motors: The Tata group-owned Jaguar Land Rover is stitching up partnerships to improve semiconductor supplies, as it looks to improve sales volume in the second half of the current financial year. The automaker noted that despite strong demand and a record order book, sales during Q2 continued to be constrained by the global chip shortage.

Tata Consumer Products: Shareholders of Tata Consumer, Tata Coffee and TCPL Beverages approved the scheme of arrangement between the three companies, the voting for which was held on November 12. Tata Consumer Products will issue one equity share for every 22 share held in Tata Coffee to existing shareholders.

HDFC: The mortgage lender will raise up to Rs 5,500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to shore up its resources on Wednesday. The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue will have a base size of Rs 4,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 1,500 crore.

NDTV: According to sources, the promoters of NDTV - Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy - may not mount a legal challenge against Adani Group’s open offer for additional shares in the company. On Tuesday, NDTV shares closed at Rs 384.10 apiece, after hitting the 5-per cent upper circuit. READ MORE

SBI: India’s largest PSU bank raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points across tenors, making most consumer loans costlier for borrowers. The revised rates come into effect from November 15, 2022.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, PNB and Sun TV Network are the stocks in F&O ban period on Wednesday.