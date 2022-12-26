Stocks to Watch: Suven Pharma, Telecom, Restaurant, Travel, DLF, Tata Power

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Stocks to Watch Today: The markets are likely to seek some respite following notable losses in the previous week. At 07:50 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,890 as against the spot Nifty 50 close of 17,807 on Friday.

Meanwhile, following stocks are likely to be in focus in trade on Monday.

Suven Pharma: Advent International has entered into an agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharma, with its promoters the Jasti family. Post stake buy, Advent will also be making an open offer for additional 26 per cent stake, and explore merger of Suven Pharma with its portfolio firm Cohance Lifesciences.

Hotels, Travel: Shares of tourism and restaurants owners are likely to be in focus as a new variant of Covid-19 threatens to disrupt the demand. So far, India has made test compulsory for international travelers from 5 nations.

Telecom: In a significant boost to 5G network providers, the Ministry of Railways will be allowing private players to install towers on land owned by it, Business Standard has learnt. So far, this right was reserved only for its own telecom arm - RailTel Corporation of India. READ MORE

Hindustan Zinc: The world's second-largest zinc producer, is putting in place a Rs 10,000 crore blueprint that will help it accelerate its pace of decarbonisation and tap new areas for growth. READ MORE

Tata Power: The private power generation company plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via bonds for financing its business operations. Meanwhile, it has tied up Rs 450 crore of sustainable trade finance from Japanese banking institution MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) for renewable energy projects. READ MORE

Jubilant FoodWorks: Shares of Domino’s India franchise owner have underperformed in the markets post Q2 results owing to sharp cut in earnings and management’s decision to restrict price hikes. However, going ahead, aggressive store expansion, new menu choices ought to boost growth for QSR. READ ANALYSIS

LIC: India’s largest insurer may take a call on composite licence clause after the passage of Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, sources said. A composite licence will allow insurers to undertake general and health insurance via a single entity.

DLF: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is likely to appeal against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which junked the clean chit given to real estate major DLF in a supplementary investigation, people close to the development told Business Standard. READ MORE

PTC Financial Services: Rating agency ICRA has downgraded short term ratings for PTC Financial Services (PFS) from “A1+” to “A1”, citing significant moderation in the company’s operations, weakness in asset quality and moderate profitability indicators.

Stocks in F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance was the only stock in F&O ban period on Monday.