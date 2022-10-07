Stocks to Watch: Titan, Dabur, Nykaa, HCL Tech, Mahindra Life, Quess Corp

Titan

Stocks to Watch Today: The markets are likely to start trade on a tepid note as global cues continue to sway sentiment. At 07:20 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,269, indicating an opening loss of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50 benchmark.

In other major news, the World Bank slashed its growth estimate for India by one percentage point to 6.5 per cent for FY23, citing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and global monetary policy tightening.

Further, in a first, market regulator SEBI cancelled the recognition certificate granted to Brickwork Ratings India, one of the seven registered credit rating agencies (CRAs) for “repeated lapses” and irregularities in “discharging its duties”. Officials of the company said the move could have ramifications on the banking industry. READ MORE

Meanwhile, following are the stocks that are likely to some action in trades on Friday.

Titan: In its quarterly business update, the company said that the overall sales grew by 18 per cent YoY in Q2FY23. Jewellery, excluding bullion, sales grew by 18 per cent, while watches & wearables sales were up 20 per cent. The company added 91 new stores across segments in the quarter ended September 2022.

Dabur India: The consumer goods major warned that soaring inflation during the second quarter could lower its operating margin by around 150-200 basis points year-on-year, while revenue likely grew in mid-single digits. READ MORE

Mahindra Lifespace: The realty firm has formed a joint venture with Actis to develop industrial and logistics facilities with an initial investment of Rs 2,200 crore. The company may own stakes in the range of 26 per cent to 40 per cent in these entities. READ MORE

Nykaa: The company has entered into a strategic alliance with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group to expand in Gulf countries. Nykaa will hold a 55 per cent stake in the entity and Apparel Group will hold the rest. The companies, however, did not disclose financial details of the agreement.

Zee Entertainment: Shares of Zee Entertainment rose 4.7 per cent in trades on Thursday, after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared the proposed merger of Zee- Sony Pictures Networks India. Most analysts are positive on the stock, even as some concerns on the business front remain. READ ANALYSIS

HCL Technologies: The IT firm announced a significant expansion of its long-standing partnership with Google Cloud. It will train up to 18,000 technology and consulting professionals on Google Cloud, significantly increasing its ability to accelerate digital transformations globally with Google Cloud infrastructure, products and solutions.

Quess Corp: The company to sell its stake in Simpliance Technologies for Rs 120 crore. Aparajitha, a Human Resource compliance service firm from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, along with its affiliates would be buying over 53 per cent stake from the company.

Muthoot Finance: The NBFC is in the process of raising Rs 300 crore via secured non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,000 each. The proposed NCDs have been rated as AA+ (Stable) by ICRA denoting “high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations”.

Varroc Engineering: The company and its Netherland-based subsidiary have entered into an amended settlement agreement with Vale Vision S.A.S. France for divesting its 4-wheeler lighting systems business in America and Europe. As per the revised terms, the said transaction price has been reduced from euro 600 million to euro 520 million.

Biocon: The pharma company has informed BSE, that after the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM) GMP inspection at it API manufacturing site in Bangalore in mid- September, the company has been issued a list of deficiencies, with just one observation under the category 'Major'.

Disa India: The company’s parent company Norican Group has acquired Simpson Technologies - a leading company in sand mixing, cooling, handling, reclamation and analysis.