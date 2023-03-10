Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Reliance, Ajanta Pharma, Infosys, IRB Infra, REC

Photo: Bloomberg

Equity benchmark indices are likely to extend previous session's losses on Friday amid weak global cues. As indicated by the SGX Nifty, which was quoting at 17,480 levels, the Nifty index may open over 100 points lower.

Overnight, the US markets bled amid renewed rate hike fears. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices declined up to 2 per cent.

Markets in Asia-Pacific too edged lower this morning as Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200 indices lost over 1 per cent each

Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch out in trade today:

RIL: The company's arm Reliance Polyester has completed acquisition of polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters & Shubhlaxmi Polytex. Reliance Consumer Products has launched the beverage brand ‘Campa’.

The bank's board has approved divestment of up to 49 per cent stake in arm BOB Financial Solutions.

REC: State-owned non-banking finance firm REC's board on Thursday approved Rs 1,20,000 crore market borrowing programme for 2023-24 in its meeting.

Wipro: Menzies Aviation has selected Wipro to transform its air cargo services. Infosys: The company has collaborated with mobility specialist ZF to revamp its multi-echelon supply chain with SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP) and Infosys Cobalt. Swan Energy: Swan Energy, through its subsidiary Triumph Offshore Private (TOPL), has signed an agreement to lease out its floating storage regasification vessel to Botas of Turkey, a state-owned natural gas and LNG firm.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company has received final approval from US FDA for Erythromycin tablets, used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections.

PNC Infratech: The company has bagged two new hybrid annuity highway projects for a total bid project cost of Rs. 2004.43 crore.

Dredging Corp: The company has received the annual maintenance dredging contract worth Rs 64 crore from Southern Naval Command Kochi, for FY23. The contract includes annual dredging of 1.5 million cubic meter at Naval Channel, Ernakulam, Kochi.

NBCC (India): It has received work orders worth Rs 229.81 crore for construction of new campus for IIFT at Kakinada. IRB Infra: The road infrastructure developer has reported toll collection at Rs 352 crore for February 2023, up 27 per cent compared to Rs 277.5 crore of gross toll revenue last year. Its private InvIT subsidiary IRB Infrastructure Trust recorded 12.7 per cent YoY growth in toll collection at Rs 75.52 crore for February 2023.

Mukand: The company has executed share purchase agreement for sale of 5.51 per cent equity shares of Mukand Sumi Special Steel to Jamnalal Sons. Mukand Sumi Special Steel is a joint venture of Bajaj Group, and Jamnalal Sons is a promoter group entity of the company.

Apcotex Industries: The company said that the multi-purpose expansion plant for manufacturing of Synthetic Latex Emulsion Polymers at its plant in Taloja, Maharashtra has been commissioned and commenced commercial production.

IFL Enterprises: The board has approved stock split of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each along with a bonus share issue of 1 share each for every 4 shares held by shareholders.

Welspun Corp : Its arm Welspun DI Pipes has received the ‘Kitemark’ certificate from BSI UK for a size range of 100 to 1,000 DN against EN 545 & ISO 2531 standards. EP Biocomposites: The company has ventured into the production of laminated doors, which is an allied product to its current production of FRP Doors. The company has successfully tested the production of this product and is ready for its commercial launch.

Ajanta Pharma: The board will meet today to consider a proposal for share buyback.

HAL: Board to meet today to consider declaration of second interim dividend.

PSP Projects: The company has received work orders worth Rs 123.38 crore in institutional, industrial and residential categories. With the above orders, the total order inflow for current financial year stands at Rs 3,415.97 crore.

Hind Rectifiers: The rectifier equipment and semi-conductor devices manufacturer has commenced commercial production at new manufacturing plant in Nashik, Maharashtra. The benefits of these new production lines will be availed from 2023-24 onwards.