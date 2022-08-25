This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock delivered over 150% returns in 3 months

Shares of TV broadcasting & software production company, New Delhi Television (NDTV) has delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders in the past couple of months. This stock, from prominent investor Dolly Khanna's portfolio has zoomed 156 per cent in the past three months, as compared to 10.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past six months, the market price of NDTV has soared 181 per cent as against 6.3 per cent gain in the Sensex. Further, in one year, it surged 435 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent rise in the benchmark index. Dolly Khanna held 645,276 equity shares or 1 per cent stake in NDTV at the end of June 2022 quarter, according to shareholding pattern data available on the stock exchanges. However, Dolly Khanna reduced her stake in the company by 0.29 percentage points during the quarter from level of 1.29 per cent (832,228 shares) as on March 2022. Dolly Khanna held 705,569 shares or 1.09 per cent holding in NDTV at the end of September 2021, while she held NIL or below 1 per cent stake at the end of June 2021 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Dolly Khanna is a Chennai based investor, who is known for picking lesser-known midcaps and smallcaps. Meanwhile, shares of NDTV were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit for the second straight day, hitting a 14-year high at Rs 403.70 on the BSE on Thursday as Gautam Adani's group on Tuesday after market hours said it will buy a majority stake in the company. The stock traded at its highest level since July 2008. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 512 on January 4, 2008. AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL’s) wholly-owned subsidiary Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) holds warrants of RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) entitling it to convert them into 99.99 per cent stake in RRPR. VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire 99.5 per cent stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR, Adani Enterprises (AEL) said in a press release. AMNL, wholly-owned subsidiary of AEL, houses the media business of the Adani Group. The company was recently incorporated to set up a credible next generation media platform with emphasis on digital and broadcast segments, amongst others. VCPL, which was recently acquired by AMNL, is its wholly-owned subsidiary. The acquisition is in line with AMNL’s objective of setting up a credible next generation media platform with emphasis on digital and broadcast segments, amongst others, AEL said. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT Meanwhile, NDTV on Thursday said Adani Group needs regulatory approval to buy its biggest shareholder, as its founders - who own the target firm - are barred from trading in securities markets. CLICK HERE FOR REPROT

