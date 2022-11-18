Fire at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital under control, cooling process underway

Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal said the fire at SSKM Hospital has been brought under control

Topics  Kolkata police | Hospital

Representative Image

A fire which broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday has been brought under control, said Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal.

"At around, 10.30 pm fire broke out in the CT scan room at SSKM hospital and fire tenders were called. Locals helped in the evacuation. The fire is under control, the cooling process is underway. Forensic experts to probe further," Goyal told ANI.

Earlier on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a fire broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Ten fire tenders were brought on the spot.

"Emergency services started again. Fire is entirely under control. Nobody injured," State minister Aroop Biswas had told ANI.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Kolkata police

First Published: Fri,November 18 2022 08:06 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

KOLKATA POLICEHOSPITALCURRENT AFFAIRSNEWS

Prev » Govt extends tenure of ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra until Nov 2023

Next » Latest LIVE: PM to address global meet in Delhi on terror funding today

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]