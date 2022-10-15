3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 27.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 26.37% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 27.12% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.150.91 26 OPM %89.5789.01 -PBDT1.030.81 27 PBT1.010.79 28 NP0.750.59 27
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 14:12 IST
