3P Land Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, Pearl Polymers Ltd and Uma Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2023.

3P Land Holdings Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 25.2 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 26328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3534 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd spiked 13.61% to Rs 150.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10238 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd soared 13.26% to Rs 31.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 88635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7518 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd exploded 12.50% to Rs 31.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38679 shares in the past one month.

Uma Exports Ltd advanced 11.74% to Rs 53.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13086 shares in the past one month.

