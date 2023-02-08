63 Moons Technologies Ltd Surges 5.91%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd has added 11.93% over last one month compared to 5.87% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.65% drop in the SENSEX

63 Moons Technologies Ltd gained 5.91% today to trade at Rs 188.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.97% to quote at 30408.92. The index is up 5.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ASM Technologies Ltd increased 3.01% and Cyient Ltd added 2.56% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 11.65 % over last one year compared to the 4.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1645 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18595 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 323.95 on 07 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140.15 on 16 May 2022.

