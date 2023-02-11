7NR Retail standalone net profit declines 10.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.88% to Rs 7.35 crore

Net profit of 7NR Retail declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.88% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.359.53 -23 OPM %2.044.51 -PBDT0.320.42 -24 PBT0.270.38 -29 NP0.250.28 -11

First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:35 IST
