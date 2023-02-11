7NR Retail standalone net profit declines 10.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.88% to Rs 7.35 crore Net profit of 7NR Retail declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.88% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.359.53 -23 OPM %2.044.51 -PBDT0.320.42 -24 PBT0.270.38 -29 NP0.250.28 -11 Net profit of 7NR Retail declined 10.71% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.88% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.359.532.044.510.320.420.270.380.250.28



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)